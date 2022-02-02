With mask mandate set to expire, school leaders press Hochul for the 'off-ramp'

Public school superintendents in four Western New York counties are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide an exit strategy for schools to plan for a "post-crisis" period.

"Your recognition of the need to move schools from the emergency phase of Covid-19 to a time when the presence of the virus no longer completely disrupts the school experience is both refreshing and essential," states the letter signed by 38 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties.

Covid cases drop sharply in Buffalo area schools By the second half of last week, the number of new cases among those attending or working in a local school was just under 300 a day.

The letter from the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association notes that the emergency regulation allowing the mask mandate to go into effect late last year is scheduled to expire Feb. 21.

"Providing advance notice of this critical off-ramp will give students, their families and our staff time to prepare for a post-crisis period of time when we have the opportunity to exercise discretion about mask use in schools on our own behalf," the superintendents wrote.

The mask mandate was struck down last week by a State Supreme Court justice in Nassau County, but the Appellate Division, Second Department, granted New York State a stay on that ruling pending the state's appeal.

New York's mask mandate in effect while state appeals ruling that struck it down On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul extended the requirement to wear face masks in all indoor public places unless the business or venue implements a Covid-19 vaccine requirement. She said the requirement would be reviewed in two-week increments.

