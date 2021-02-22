With high-risk sports reopening, high school bands want to play, too

Traditionally, more than half of the high school participates in the music program, but about 14 former participants didn't sign up for chorus in the fall because of the restrictions, he said.

The high schools' chamber choir and Celtic String Band will be featured in this year's Grammy in the Schools Fest virtual event at 2 p.m. March 8. Because there's a whistle player in the Celtic band, that student was 12 feet away from the others, and outside the camera range when it was being videotaped, Knappenberger said.

The high school is starting to work on its musical, "Camp Rock," which will be videotaped and played for two performances.

"When you act, you can be at 6 feet, but when you sing, you have to be at 12 feet," he said.

That's why students are taping themselves and lip-synching for the video, Knappenberger said.

Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie wants to get musicians playing closer together, too, although he said auditorium stages are generally smaller than gymnasiums.

"There's a natural smallness of it," he said. "In theater or music, you're very close together."