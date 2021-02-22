With high-risk sports reopening, high school bands want to play, too

Holding a socially distant chorus rehearsal is like standing on one edge of the Grand Canyon and singing to someone on the other side.
That's how Grammy winning teacher Kent Knappenberger describes it. The Westfield Academy and Central School teacher said he can't hear how some of his students are singing.
"I honestly don't know, because I can't get close to them. I can't tell how they're progressing," he said.
It's all because of the 12-foot rule.
To reopen in-person classes in New York amid the pandemic, students are required to stay 6 feet away from one another and wear a mask in class. But the distance stretches to 12 feet for chorus and band, because of the likelihood of more aerosol emissions during those activities than when talking.
"In one of the groups, the kids are over 70 feet away from me," Knappenberger said.
But after the state started allowing high-risk high school sporting events like basketball and hockey to take place, music supporters took notice.
The Westfield Central School Board has asked Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to drop the 12-foot separation distance for school musicians.
"If high risk sports can reopen, then music can as well," the board's letter to the governor states.
There are 60 people in the Westfield band, board member Steve Cockram said, while only 20 to 25 can fit in the auditorium. In the chorus, there is not room to get all the sopranos together at practice, he said.
"These restrictions are killing music departments all over the state," he said.
David M. Brown, the president of the New York State School Music Association, asked the governor to create a committee of health experts and music educators to look into reducing the 12-foot requirement.
"Besides the many musical impediments to students trying to work collaboratively as an ensemble, at that distance, many schools do not have the space to accommodate having students that far apart and have forgone music for the year," Brown wrote to Cuomo.
Westfield usually starts introducing musical instruments to students in fifth grade.
"We didn't even start this year," Cockram said. "It was just so tough to manage it. They lost out on a year of the educational opportunity."
Knappenberger, known for inspiring his students and always coming up with new ideas, won the inaugural Grammy music educator award in 2014. But this may be his most challenging year.
Traditionally, more than half of the high school participates in the music program, but about 14 former participants didn't sign up for chorus in the fall because of the restrictions, he said.
The high schools' chamber choir and Celtic String Band will be featured in this year's Grammy in the Schools Fest virtual event at 2 p.m. March 8. Because there's a whistle player in the Celtic band, that student was 12 feet away from the others, and outside the camera range when it was being videotaped, Knappenberger said.
The high school is starting to work on its musical, "Camp Rock," which will be videotaped and played for two performances.
"When you act, you can be at 6 feet, but when you sing, you have to be at 12 feet," he said.
That's why students are taping themselves and lip-synching for the video, Knappenberger said.
Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie wants to get musicians playing closer together, too, although he said auditorium stages are generally smaller than gymnasiums.
"There's a natural smallness of it," he said. "In theater or music, you're very close together."
Instead of a musical this year, the high school will put on a coffee house-style talent show outside sometime after spring break.