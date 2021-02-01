With first day over, when will more Buffalo students return to school?

Principal Rafael Perez stood outside Frank A. Sedita Academy in the early morning cold on Monday welcoming his youngest students to their first day back at school in almost a year.
“Sophie!” Perez said to a preschooler.
Sophie, not yet accustomed to the rules on social distancing, ran up to Perez and wrapped her arms around his legs in a bear hug.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo did, however, schedule a hearing for Friday morning regarding the union’s request for a preliminary injunction on the reopening.
And so began the day that many Buffalo students and parents had been waiting for, as the city school system returned some students to the classroom for the first time since schools were shut down in March amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In fact, the first day came and went despite a lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation trying to block schools from reopening due to health and safety concerns. State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo denied the union’s request for a temporary restraining order, but scheduled a hearing for Friday to hear more from both sides in the case.
Superintendent Kriner Cash, who joined Perez and others at Sedita for the opening day of school, said he expected all staff and teachers to report and “from what I’m learning and hearing today most of them have.”
“I don’t believe teachers don’t want to come,” Cash said. “The great majority want to be here. There’s just a handful that listen to their leadership.”
Support Local Journalism
Buffalo Public Schools, the largest and last of the local school districts to reopen, began Monday to phase in students' return, starting with grades pre-K through second, high school seniors and up to 100 students from each building identified with the highest needs.
Cash said those returning in this first phase include all teachers and staff – roughly 7,100 – and another 6,000 to 7,000 students across some 60 buildings. Although, Cash said, more families had started to opt out in recent days because of fears being raised by the teachers union.
Cash, as well as other school and community leaders, held a press conference outside Sedita on Monday to let families know it was safe to come back.
When will more students be allowed to return to school?
The superintendent said he would decide by mid-February as to when and who would return next. He called it an “engineering” challenge to fit students into the building while keeping them socially distanced.
“We’re going to continue to try to add more students in the weeks to come, but until we learn from this week where all our kids are with their needs – social, emotional, academic – I can’t make any promises beyond who has come back today,” Cash said.
Outside Sedita, a pre-K through eighth grade school on the city's West Side, Assistant Principal Sarah Gunter ushered kids off a bus and into the school.
“Good morning, Good morning,” Gunter told a student. “You’re going to go right through and get your hand sanitizer.”
Parents walked their students to the front door and said goodbye. One child could be heard crying.
“Love you,” Josh Medina, Sophie’s father yelled to her as he left. “Remember what I told you, OK?”