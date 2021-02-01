With first day over, when will more Buffalo students return to school?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Public Schools, the largest and last of the local school districts to reopen, began Monday to phase in students' return, starting with grades pre-K through second, high school seniors and up to 100 students from each building identified with the highest needs.

Cash said those returning in this first phase include all teachers and staff – roughly 7,100 – and another 6,000 to 7,000 students across some 60 buildings. Although, Cash said, more families had started to opt out in recent days because of fears being raised by the teachers union.

Cash, as well as other school and community leaders, held a press conference outside Sedita on Monday to let families know it was safe to come back.

When will more students be allowed to return to school?

The superintendent said he would decide by mid-February as to when and who would return next. He called it an “engineering” challenge to fit students into the building while keeping them socially distanced.

“We’re going to continue to try to add more students in the weeks to come, but until we learn from this week where all our kids are with their needs – social, emotional, academic – I can’t make any promises beyond who has come back today,” Cash said.