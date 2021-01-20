 Skip to main content
With few students, NCCC shelves programs in winery, brewery management
877945 niagara falls culinary institute kirkham

Niagara Falls Culinary Institute on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls.

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

Niagara County Community College will deactivate associate's degree programs in winery and brewery management, the NCCC Board of Trustees decided Tuesday.

NCCC added the programs about four years ago, hoping to take advantage of increased interest in craft beer and the Niagara Wine Trail, but it didn't work out, according to Josh Blumberg, assistant vice president for academic affairs at NCCC's Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.

In 2018, the brewery program had eight students and the winery program had six. That number decreased each year. Today, there are no brewery students, two in the winery program and one person completing a wine and beverage management certificate.

They will finish their programs through independent study, Blumberg said.

Blumberg said the courses could be reactivated someday, but the NCCC programs "weren't tenable" compared to the brewery program at SUNY-Erie Community College or the winery program at Niagara College in Ontario.

"They simply do it better and are capitalized better to do it well," Blumberg said.

