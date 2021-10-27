With few positive tests for quarantined students, calls grow for 'test to stay' option

Although the response to the pandemic has proven divisive, with debate raging about masks and vaccination, there is wide agreement among superintendents and parents after a year and a half of interrupted schooling, the last thing students need is to be out of school again. Most children would miss five to seven days of school, depending on when they were exposed and when the weekend or other days off fell.

Testing would help ensure that would not happen, said Grand Island Superintendent Brian Graham. He said his district had 40 positive cases between Sept. 1 and mid-October, resulting in the quarantine of 148 students.

"If we had a test and stay program in place, all of them could have come to school every day instead of being home for 10 days," Graham said.

Then there's the case of the student who goes to the nurse with a sore throat or stuffy nose.

"We can't test them. We are obligated to send them home for 10 days until they get a test or a doctor’s note or a negative Covid test," MacSwan said.

Then it could become an issue of equity of education. Some families may not be able to take time off from work or get a babysitter for the children, or may have trouble affording the test. That child could be out of school longer than a child in another family.