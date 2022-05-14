With federal stimulus and increased state aid, proposed tax increases under 2% in most districts

After more than two years of battling the Covid-19 pandemic in schools, educators next year are looking to continue addressing the fallout on students, including uneven learning and increased mental health issues.

And while millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money is helping schools add teachers and counselors and pay for equipment, you won't see the spending for those in the budgets up for voter approval Tuesday.

That's because the federal funds are to be kept in a separate fund and are not included in the bottom line.

And that means that districts are funding all of their normal operations through the budgets that go before voters Tuesday.

Federal funding can be used to supplement, not supplant, normal operating costs, according to Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman.

"You can do one-time costs," he said.

The state comptroller told districts the federal aid is to be accounted for in a special aid fund, according to Robert N. Lowry Jr., deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

"Because it is restricted, it cannot be used to lower local property taxes, although it might enable a district to fund items that it might otherwise raise local taxes to pay for or do without," Lowry said.

Lowry said an analysis of property tax report card data found that the poorest 10% of districts proposed budgets with the largest increases in spending: 6.9% vs. 4.1% for the state as a whole. And they had the lowest increases in local taxes: 0.7% vs. 1.7% for the state as a whole. He said that suggests there is some progress in school funding equity.

The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 3.42%, while the average percentage increase proposed for tax levies is 1.82%.

Some districts are not raising taxes, and they attribute that to the increase in foundation aid, the state aid that pays for most school operations.

Spending in Niagara Falls is up 7.67%, but the tax levy is the same as it was for the last eight years. In fact, the levy has increased just once since 1994. The district is receiving about $12 million more in state aid for next year.

Orchard Park was able to keep taxes steady with no increase because it is receiving about $2.1 million more in state aid, according Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey R. Petrus.

Orchard Park also is able to propose a $114 million facilities improvement project that will add prekindergarten classrooms to every elementary school; upgrade existing classrooms and special education areas; replace the high school pool; and update electrical, roofing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

"Over the next few years we've got a lot of debt coming off of our books," Petrus said.

The old debt will be replaced with the new debt. The district also will receive state aid for the project and will use funds in capital and debt service reserves, so there will be no increase in the tax levy due to the project.

Williamsville is following a similar plan for its $64 million project that will install air conditioning and improve air filtration in all the district's elementary schools. The district will use funds in a capital reserve account, and will get state aid for about 62% of the cost.

The district also has old debts that are being paid off that will be replaced with the new bonds, so there would be no increase in the general fund due to the air conditioning project.

