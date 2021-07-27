With clock ticking, WNY schools await state guidance on reopening

Six weeks before most children in Western New York go back to school, there are still questions about what school will look like this fall.

Will children be wearing face masks? How far apart will they be?

Those are big questions on the minds of parents, children, teachers and staff. And as in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, there seem to be more questions than answers, particularly about the effect the more contagious Delta variant of the virus will have.

Schools are waiting for the New York State Health Department to issue its guidelines on going back to school. By this time last year, state Health and Education departments had issued lengthy reopening guidelines and school districts were putting together plans on how they would safely reopen in September.

While most adults in New York have been vaccinated, children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine. The Delta variant has quickly become the dominant strain of the virus in the country. But only 0.15% of those who have been vaccinated have tested positive, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Conflicting advice