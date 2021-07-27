With clock ticking, WNY schools await state guidance on reopening

Six weeks before most children in Western New York go back to school, there are still questions about what school will look like this fall.
Will children be wearing face masks? How far apart will they be?
Those are big questions on the minds of parents, children, teachers and staff. And as in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, there seem to be more questions than answers, particularly about the effect the more contagious Delta variant of the virus will have.
Schools are waiting for the New York State Health Department to issue its guidelines on going back to school. By this time last year, state Health and Education departments had issued lengthy reopening guidelines and school districts were putting together plans on how they would safely reopen in September.
While most adults in New York have been vaccinated, children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine. The Delta variant has quickly become the dominant strain of the virus in the country. But only 0.15% of those who have been vaccinated have tested positive, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Conflicting advice
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks in school, while the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students older than 2 and school staff should wear masks.
The positive news is that both groups agree that students should return full-time, Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell said.
"The one thing that is heartening to school superintendents regardless of whatever advice has come out from American Academy of Pediatrics or CDC, they’ve been unequivocal in their advice that under every possible circumstance, students should be in school five days a week," said Cornell, who is president of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association. "Every kid needs to be in school five days a week."
“New York State continues to review the new CDC guidance and daily data outcomes, communicate with education stakeholders across the state and will ultimately make our recommendations for the fall based on what is in the best interest of public health, particularly when it comes to children," the state Health Department said in an email.
The New York State Council of School Superintendents has been in contact with the governor's office, but the council's deputy director said he does not know when the guidance may be issued.
"We have a sense that certainly the governor’s office understands districts feel some urgency for getting the guidance," Robert N. Lowry Jr. said. "The districts have to make decisions and they also have to communicate with families so families understand what will be happening in schools."
Besides masks, schools need to know what, if any social distancing will be required, if they must file daily reports of Covid-19 cases as they did last year, if testing for the virus in schools will be required and if they will be required to offer fully remote classes.
Look to summer school
Millions of children across the country are attending summer school, and the fall semester starts in a couple weeks in some states.
"We'll have a very good idea of transmissibility of the Delta variant in a school setting before long," Cornell said.
Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said about 80% of the city's summer school students are wearing masks, which are recommended, but not required in the summer programs.
And there have been no cases of Covid-19 reported this summer in about 1,500 students and staff in school, Laurrie said.
He said he believes about 85% to 90% of the staff have been vaccinated. Since the end of March, there has been just one adult who tested positive, he said.
Some superintendents think the guidance should include mitigation measures if positivity rates and hospitalizations rise to a certain level. But until then, some hope the final word will be that masks are strongly recommended, but not mandated.
"If that's not the guidance, we're going to get a great deal of pushback from parents," Laurrie said.
Despite the absence of guidance, Niagara Falls has a plan, Laurrie said. It involves three-hour open houses at every school the last week August.
"I don’t think the first day of school should be the first time kids have set foot in a building if they haven’t been in the building in 17 months," Laurrie said.