Wilson school taxes could be cut because of excess surpluses, state says

A state audit of the Wilson Central School District concluded that the district's surpluses are larger than state law allows, and cutting school taxes would be one way to remedy that.

The report from the State Comptroller's Office, released Friday, said the district's unappropriated fund balance of $3.3 million is about 12% of the ensuing year's budget, while the legal limit is 4%.

Wilson decided to boost its surplus funds in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the state warned districts to prepare for a 20% state aid cut because of the economic lockdown, Superintendent Timothy P. Carter and Board of Education President George Waters wrote in their response to the audit.

That cut never happened, but the set-asides remained. The district plans to shift the extra surplus into an existing repair reserve and a new technology reserve, if voters approve next month, Carter and Waters wrote.

The district also posted a long-range budget plan online, calling for no tax levy increase in 2022-23.

