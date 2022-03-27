Williamsville wants air-conditioned classrooms as part of capital improvement project

The project will have no effect on the tax rate, Maturski said, because it will replace other debt that is being retired. The district also will use about $24 million in capital reserve accounts to lower the amount of money to be borrowed.

Also included in the capital project is about $1.4 million in electrical work required at Williamsville East High School, bringing the total to $64.11 million.

If approved by voters, the work could begin in 2024 and be completed in 2026. And since the work must be done during the school year, it could require the use of portable classrooms or possibly having the air conditioning work done after school. If portable classrooms are used, the district would probably take a few classrooms out of service at a time, he said.

The second phase, which would involve installing air conditioning in the rest of the district's schools, probably would be planned for a vote in 2025, Maturski.

He said it made the most sense to start with the elementary schools.

"We know how the younger students are impacted more severely by the heat, and especially we’ve seen it during the school tear. We’ve seen it in summer school," he said. "The past several years we moved summer school from elementary schools to middle school."

