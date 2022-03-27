Williamsville wants air-conditioned classrooms as part of capital improvement project

Sitting at a desk in a sultry classroom and trying to pay attention on those hot, humid days in June may be a thing of the past in Williamsville Central Schools.
The district wants to install air conditioning in its six elementary schools as the first phase of a project that would bring cool classrooms to all district schools.
The cost is $62.7 million, and residents will get a chance to vote on the proposed capital project during the May 17 annual school board and budget elections.
"I think we all have experienced the higher temperatures in the fall, in the spring, and as well in the summer," Thomas R. Maturski, assistant superintendent for finance and management services, said at Tuesday's School Board meeting.
He said the average temperature has risen in the last 70 years. Of the 20 warmest months of June in Buffalo, seven of them occurred from 2005 to 2021, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Applied Climate Information System. In contrast, four of the warmest Junes took place from 1960 to 1980.
And the hot weather doesn't just heat up classrooms in June, or in summer school. Seven of the warmest Septembers took place in the last seven years. The temperature hit 90 and 91 on two days in 2017 and 90 one day in 2018.
"A few years ago, prior to Covid, we actually had some very high temperatures in our buildings in September, and at that point in time we actually had some concerns if we should be holding school on those days," Maturski said.
Air conditioning is not novel in Williamsville. The 2000 additions at Casey Middle School, Transit Middle School and Williamsville East High School all have air conditioning.
Although perhaps more common in Southern schools, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged in 2017 to have air conditioning in all of his city's public schools in five years.
A 2018 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research showed a correlation between temperature and learning. Hotter school days in the years before students retook the PSATs reduced their scores.
The Environmental Protection Agency said that indoor air quality, such as the level of pollutants, humidity and temperature, affect the occupants' health, comfort and ability to perform.
"Our buildings are masonry construction, and they just do not cool down," Maturski said. "If you've got heat in them, they do retain that heat."
The project also will improve air filtration in buildings, something particularly helpful in dealing with the airborne Covid-19.
The project will have no effect on the tax rate, Maturski said, because it will replace other debt that is being retired. The district also will use about $24 million in capital reserve accounts to lower the amount of money to be borrowed.
Also included in the capital project is about $1.4 million in electrical work required at Williamsville East High School, bringing the total to $64.11 million.
If approved by voters, the work could begin in 2024 and be completed in 2026. And since the work must be done during the school year, it could require the use of portable classrooms or possibly having the air conditioning work done after school. If portable classrooms are used, the district would probably take a few classrooms out of service at a time, he said.
The second phase, which would involve installing air conditioning in the rest of the district's schools, probably would be planned for a vote in 2025, Maturski.
He said it made the most sense to start with the elementary schools.
"We know how the younger students are impacted more severely by the heat, and especially we’ve seen it during the school tear. We’ve seen it in summer school," he said. "The past several years we moved summer school from elementary schools to middle school."