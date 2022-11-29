Williamsville teacher fired over 'insensitive' homework sues to get job back

A middle school teacher suspended and later fired for assigning "culturally insensitive" homework to students has gone to court to try to keep her job and has accused the Williamsville Central School District of unfairly scapegoating her in the high-profile case.

Karen Hamm, a Mill Middle School foreign language teacher, last week brought legal action to overturn the decision to terminate her over the assignment that asked students to translate into Spanish a series of phrases that included the words "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American."

Williamsville school officials had suspended her with pay in January. A hearing officer earlier this month upheld the district's determination that Hamm's actions warranted termination and the Williamsville School Board on Nov. 21 followed through by ending her employment.

"As a district, we are committed to creating a learning environment where all students – regardless of gender, culture, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation – are welcomed and celebrated," the district said Monday in a statement to The Buffalo News.

Hamm argues that the penalty is excessively harsh because it is based on just two sentences among the hundreds of pages of classroom material she uses each year. She said she has given this assignment for 15 years in her Spanish classes without issue until one parent complained to Mill's principal in December 2021.

The district pushed to fire her solely because officials are worried about the public reaction if she were allowed to return to the classroom, according to Hamm's complaint.

"The decision and the penalty of termination is shocking to the conscience and disproportionate to the conduct at issue," she argued through her attorney, Todd Aldinger.

Hamm, a Williamsville schools graduate, has taught Spanish and French at Mill since 1992, and earned tenure in 1995.

She said in her court filing last week that she had never been formally disciplined prior to the controversy surrounding the homework.

Hamm said she created this translation assignment sometime around 2007 and has used it annually ever since.

In the assignment, Hamm's sixth-grade students are asked to translate from English to Spanish a set of 10 phrases.

Most are innocuous, such as "I am a student at Mill."

Two sentences later stirred outrage: "You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly" and "You (politely) are pretty and American." The words in parentheses refer to the formal and informal ways of saying "you" in Spanish.

Hamm, during the disciplinary hearing, said she shared this and other assignments from her coursework on a weekly basis with former Mill Principal Michael Calandra, and he raised no objections at the time. Calandra later told the hearing officer he never saw the assignment in question.

On Dec. 21, however, Allison Wainick emailed Mill's current principal, Lori Jonas, after her stepdaughter showed the assignment to Wainick and her husband, Marcelo Florencio.

Wainick and her husband were born in Latin America. Wainick wrote that her family was troubled by the "lack of ethnic sensitivity and loaded (conscious or unconscious) bias" in the sentences and she asked Jonas to address the assignment with the teacher.

But Jonas never responded. As she later testified during the hearing process, Jonas read the subject line, but not the full email before going on winter break. She said she traveled out of town and, upon returning, missed school for several additional days after coming down with Covid-19.

By Jan. 10, Florencio followed up with another, more emphatic note that described the assignment as "highly offensive and completely inexcusable" and expressed dismay that the principal had not replied to Wainick's initial email.

That same day, Wainick reached out to then-School Board President Teresa Leatherbarrow and posted images of the assignment on Facebook and Twitter, prompting a response from Williamsville Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall.

Hamm texted Jonas on the morning of Jan. 11 after seeing some of the online criticism about the assignment, though she had not yet been identified in the posts.

"I am heartbroken. This is my worksheet. I NEVER would be insensitive," Hamm wrote to Jonas, according to copies of her messages included in the court filing.

The News that afternoon posted an article online about the assignment. The district later issued a statement calling the homework "unacceptable" and vowed "to ensure this does not happen again."

Local and national news outlets later picked up the story and Hamm said she and her family were subject to harassment.

Hamm said in her complaint that she was informed by email on Jan. 11 that she would be placed on paid leave pending an investigation.

In a February meeting among district officials, Hamm and Williamsville Teachers Association President Michelle Licht, Hamm conceded the language in the assignment was inappropriate and admitted, "I don't know what I was thinking," records show.

The School Board on May 24 met in executive session and determined there was probable cause to charge Hamm with conduct unbecoming a teacher and neglect of duty and to pursue her termination.

The two-day disciplinary hearing, held under the 3020-a provision of state Education Law, took place over Aug. 31 and Sept. 21.

"Ms. Hamm’s conduct caused great disruption for district students, parents and the community; raised serious questions about Ms. Hamm’s ability to continue to teach and be a role model for students; demonstrated Ms. Hamm’s lack of cultural sensitivity; and demonstrated Ms. Hamm’s failure to update her teaching materials to reflect the ever changing world," the district argued in its closing brief.

Hamm, in response, contended that if the district didn't want her using the assignment, it should have said so earlier and insisted the public outcry would have been avoided if Jonas had promptly responded to Wainick's original email.

"Prior to this negative publicity, Ms. Hamm had received no indication whatsoever that there was any problem with her use of this worksheet. The worksheet was consistent with the district’s curriculum," Hamm's post-hearing brief said.

John T. Trela, the hearing officer, sustained the conduct unbecoming charge but dismissed the neglect of duty charge. He upheld termination as appropriate given the seriousness of the matter and noted the extensive negative attention it brought to the district.

"(Hamm) seemingly failed to recognize the inappropriateness of the assignment until it was specifically pointed out to her. It was only after she was confronted with her misconduct that she apologized and admitted her wrongdoing," Trela wrote in his Nov. 11 decision.

The School Board at a special meeting Nov. 21 voted to terminate Hamm effective immediately. Hamm's complaint against the School Board was filed Nov. 22 in state Supreme Court.

Licht did not respond to a request for comment, and Wainick and Florencio declined comment.