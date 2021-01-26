Williamsville starting search for new superintendent

Williamsville Central School Board members hope to have a new superintendent hired by the end of May, according to a draft timeline.

Erie 1 BOCES superintendent Lynn Fusco, who is the search consultant, will be forming several advisory committees made up of community members who will interview candidates. Community members will be able to nominate themselves on the district website.

Under the draft timeline, which the board plans to approve at its Feb. 9 meeting, the job would be posted in February and applications are due March 5. The board would interview a number of candidates in late March and select finalists. Final interviews with the board and advisory groups would take place in mid-April.

There is a community survey on the qualities and experience residents would like to see in a new superintendent on the district's website.

The School Board placed Superintendent Scott G. Martzloff on paid leave on Sept. 7. He resigned in late November.

