Williamsville South student wins $5,000 in C-SPAN documentary contest
Williamsville South student wins $5,000 in C-SPAN documentary contest

Poulin

Theodore Poulin of Williamsville South High School won the $5,000 national grand prize in C-SPAN's 17th annual student video documentary contest.

A Williamsville South High School student was announced Wednesday as the winner of the $5,000 national grand prize in the annual student video documentary contest sponsored by C-SPAN, the cable TV public affairs network.

Theodore Poulin's work, "Trust Fall," is available online and will be shown on C-SPAN April 21.

The assigned topic for this year's 17th annual StudentCam competition was "the issue you most want the president and Congress to address in 2021."

"Americans don't trust their government," Poulin observed at the start of the 6½-minute video. Later, he noted, "To a certain degree, government really has earned our distrust. ... While some distrust is clearly reasonable, too much is self-destructive."

The video includes interviews with political and academic figures, including local Assemblywoman Karen McMahon.

There were more than 1,200 entries, and 150 of them divided up $100,000 in prize money provided by cable TV companies.

