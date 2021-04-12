Williamsville sets date for return to full in-person learning for some students

Students in North Tonawanda will be given the option of attending school in person four days a week, with Wednesdays remaining remote.

“There’ll be a remote option, so you don’t have to come if you don’t feel safe,” Woytila said, “and if you do come, it’ll be four days.”

Before schools can pin down specifics of how they will expand in-person instruction, they generally need more definitive numbers regarding how many students will opt to attend in person and how many will choose to be fully remote.

Staffing could be affected. In Williamsville, some elementary school students might end up with a different teacher, McKenna told parents.

“It is possible that a change in teacher may occur for any students whether they remain in-person, remote or switch models,” he wrote.

Schools also need to know how many children will need to ride a bus to school so that they can have enough buses and drivers in place.