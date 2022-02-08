Williamsville schools grapple with cybersecurity attack

Williamsville Central School District was the victim of a cyberattack, according to an email sent to parents.
District email addresses were used by an unauthorized user to send out spam messages with links that were likely malicious, the district said.
Buffalo Public Schools is the latest victim in a growing number of cyberattacks targeting school districts across the U.S.
The district said it was made aware of the cybersecurity incident Dec. 3. It involved a small number of district email accounts used to send out a "limited number" of messages. The messages were in the form of replies to existing emails in the users' mailboxes.
The district contacted a cybersecurity company, and the incident was "remediated" within a few hours, the district said.
"At this time, there is no evidence that any personal information was stolen or is being misused," the district told families.
Remote and in-person learning in Buffalo Public Schools are canceled Monday as the school district continues to deal with a ransomware attack.
The district said about 160 emails had "potentially sensitive student information." But it added that "no data or additional information was identified as being directly read or stolen."
Those who have been affected have been notified or will be notified soon, the district said.
In response to several questions from The Buffalo News, including one on why the district did not notify the public sooner, a district spokesman said Superintendent Darren J. Brown-Hall will address the incident at tonight's School Board meeting.
The district said it is implementing additional security safeguards and procedures to prevent future incidents affecting the district's data and computers.
The number of cyberattacks on schools has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as the use of computers and remote learning increased.
Student names, district ID numbers, birthdates, grade levels, schools, addresses, phone numbers and parent names were among the information exposed in the attack.
Buffalo Public Schools struggled to recover from a ransomware attack last year that forced the district to cancel classes for a few days while district staff worked to restore key systems. The district did not pay a ransom, but it cost the district nearly $10 million to respond to it, including the cost to increase security to its computer network.
The trend has continued this school year, even though most schools have classes in person. A cyberattack closed some schools in Albuquerque, N.M., last month by blocking access to the student database.