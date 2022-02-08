Williamsville schools grapple with cybersecurity attack

Williamsville Central School District was the victim of a cyberattack, according to an email sent to parents.

District email addresses were used by an unauthorized user to send out spam messages with links that were likely malicious, the district said.

The district said it was made aware of the cybersecurity incident Dec. 3. It involved a small number of district email accounts used to send out a "limited number" of messages. The messages were in the form of replies to existing emails in the users' mailboxes.

The district contacted a cybersecurity company, and the incident was "remediated" within a few hours, the district said.

"At this time, there is no evidence that any personal information was stolen or is being misused," the district told families.

The district said about 160 emails had "potentially sensitive student information." But it added that "no data or additional information was identified as being directly read or stolen."

Those who have been affected have been notified or will be notified soon, the district said.