Williamsville school district parents sue for five-day, in-person learning for their children

Some parents with children who attend the Williamsville Central School District have filed a lawsuit to force the district to provide five-day, in-person instruction to their children.
Mark Speyer, Clarissa Zador and Jill Licata each filed affidavits seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction seeking to restrain and enjoin the school district from continuing to only offer its students an education through the district's hybrid/remote-learning model.
In their depositions, each testified to the harm remote learning has caused their children, academically, socially and mentally.
A spokesman for the Williamsville Central School District did not return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment on the lawsuit filed by parents.
Zador is the mother of a 7-year-old first grader at Maple East Elementary School. She said the district has failed to provide full-time, in-person instruction five days a week. She said her child receives no instruction whatsoever on Mondays and Tuesdays, and on Wednesdays, her child receives less than two hours of instruction. Her child attends school on Thursdays and Fridays and receives in-person instruction only on those days, she added.
Zador said she is a single working mother of an only child.
As a result of the district's hybrid/remote learning model, she said her child "is always anxious, lonely, and spends much of the time crying."
Speyer, the father of a 7-year-old who attends second grade at Heim Elementary School and a 10-year-old fifth grader at Heim Middle School, said he has seen a change in his children's behaviors. He added, "They have been forced, through no fault of their own, to obtain an education through a limited, hybrid education model implemented by Williamsville that fails to provide full time, in-person instruction for five days per week."
Speyer said his 7-year-old has been acting out, "and we believe it is the result of the social isolation that has resulted from Williamsville's hybrid/remote learning model."
"I have personally observed the positive impact attending school in-person, five days per week has on my children's happiness, confidence, stress levels, and academic performance. Conversely, since my children have been unable to attend school fulltime and in person, I have witnessed the corresponding negative effects of my children being unable to attend school for full time in-person instruction," Speyer said in his deposition.
Licata is the mother of a 13-year old eighth grader and two 10-year-old fifth graders who all attend Casey Middle School.
Licata said her children are noticeably happier on Mondays and Tuesdays when they attend school in-person.
"My children have trouble learning through a screen, and while I do my best to help educate them, I am not a teacher and an unable to provide them with the instruction they need, especially in math," Licata said.