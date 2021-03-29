Williamsville school district parents sue for five-day, in-person learning for their children

Speyer, the father of a 7-year-old who attends second grade at Heim Elementary School and a 10-year-old fifth grader at Heim Middle School, said he has seen a change in his children's behaviors. He added, "They have been forced, through no fault of their own, to obtain an education through a limited, hybrid education model implemented by Williamsville that fails to provide full time, in-person instruction for five days per week."

Speyer said his 7-year-old has been acting out, "and we believe it is the result of the social isolation that has resulted from Williamsville's hybrid/remote learning model."

"I have personally observed the positive impact attending school in-person, five days per week has on my children's happiness, confidence, stress levels, and academic performance. Conversely, since my children have been unable to attend school fulltime and in person, I have witnessed the corresponding negative effects of my children being unable to attend school for full time in-person instruction," Speyer said in his deposition.

Licata is the mother of a 13-year old eighth grader and two 10-year-old fifth graders who all attend Casey Middle School.

Licata said her children are noticeably happier on Mondays and Tuesdays when they attend school in-person.