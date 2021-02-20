Williamsville parents question starting school on Jewish holy day

"At the time there was a lot of discussion, there was a lot of community feedback, there was a lot of thoughtfulness put into it," McKenna told the School Board.

He said members of the school leadership team discussed possibly changing the first day of school and came to the conclusion that it could cause more negativity and more difficulty.

Parents have been contacting board members, and Board President Teresa A. Leatherbarrow said the board is listening to them.

"They are communicating the significance of the day to them and also letting us know that they don't want to be in a position to choose and possibly miss the first day of school," she said.

The school calendar is based on the Erie 1 BOCES calendar, she said. Leatherbarrow also said the board can't make a decision based on religion, but it can alter the schedule if it knows a large number of students and staff would be absent on a given day.

"It's our job to really listen to our community members," Leatherbarrow said. "They are making it known to us that this is important to them."

She said the board will be talking about the schedule at its meeting March 9.