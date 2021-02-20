Williamsville parents question starting school on Jewish holy day

In the Williamsville Central School District, school is scheduled to start next fall on one of the Jewish faith's holiest days, Rosh Hashana. And some parents are wondering why.
School Board members got a look this week at the proposed calendar for the 2021-22 school year. The main change is the addition of a day off June 20 for the observance of Juneteenth – a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States – acting Superintendent John McKenna said at the board meeting.
The school year is scheduled to start on a Tuesday, as usual. But this year, the first day of school for students, Sept. 9, also is Rosh Hashana, the observance of the Jewish new year and start of the high holy days. Rosh Hashana starts at sundown the night before and ends at sundown Sept. 10.
Board Member Mary Bieger said she is concerned about starting school on a day when some members of the community won't send their kids because of a religious observance.
"It doesn’t matter to me what the religion is; if we know that a significant group in our community is unable to come, I’m just concerned, thinking that some of our kids and maybe even faculty members would not attend the first day of school," Bieger said.
"I don't remember it ever happening before," said Karen Meltser, the mother of three children. Her youngest will be a senior next fall.
Meltser said many Jewish parents keep their children out of school on Rosh Hashana, so they can attend religious services.
Because the Jewish calendar is lunar-based, Jewish holidays and holy days fall on different days each year in the traditional solar calendar. Last year, Rosh Hashana was in mid-September. Some years it is in October.
The issue is the timing of the holiday this year, said Rob Goldberg, CEO and executive director of the Buffalo Jewish Federation.
"It's all about the first day," he said.
Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur are similar in importance to Jews as Christmas and Easter are to Christians, Goldberg said. He said he contacted school administrators, and he believes they are "very sensitive" to the issue.
"They're a district that is priding themselves on being inclusive," Goldberg said.
"It's the first day of school coming off a pandemic year when everything is upside down," Meltser said. "If you don't have a group of people there on Day One, that's a really tough way to start the year."
Support Local Journalism
McKenna said the district does give the whole student body off on Yom Kippur, the Jewish day of atonement. He said the practice started about 30 years ago, and the holiday is known as fall recess.
"At the time there was a lot of discussion, there was a lot of community feedback, there was a lot of thoughtfulness put into it," McKenna told the School Board.
He said members of the school leadership team discussed possibly changing the first day of school and came to the conclusion that it could cause more negativity and more difficulty.
Parents have been contacting board members, and Board President Teresa A. Leatherbarrow said the board is listening to them.
"They are communicating the significance of the day to them and also letting us know that they don't want to be in a position to choose and possibly miss the first day of school," she said.
The school calendar is based on the Erie 1 BOCES calendar, she said. Leatherbarrow also said the board can't make a decision based on religion, but it can alter the schedule if it knows a large number of students and staff would be absent on a given day.
"It's our job to really listen to our community members," Leatherbarrow said. "They are making it known to us that this is important to them."
She said the board will be talking about the schedule at its meeting March 9.
She noted during the School Board meeting Tuesday that the district does not formally observe the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr or the Hindu, Sikh and Jain holiday of Diwali.
Goldberg said a Jewish Federation community study in 2013 found the Jewish population in Erie County is about 12,000. He said the study found 44% of Jewish families with children – approximately 1,000 families – lived in the Williamsville School District.
He said he has heard from parents in other districts with the same issue.
"There are a lot of Jewish families in a lot of other communities that see this as a dilemma," Goldberg said.
And Jewish parents say they are not asking for day off, but for the district to start the school year a day or two later.
"How could the first day of school be on our holy day? The schools would never open on Christmas and Easter," one woman commented in a Facebook post.