It was one of Teresa Anne Leatherbarrow's final wishes that her Williamsville Central School Board seat be filled, a board member said Tuesday night.

But the School Board voted 5-3 to leave the seat open until the annual board election May 16.

Leatherbarrow, 46, a former board president, died Saturday after a lengthy illness, five days after her resignation took effect.

Her letter was dated March 3, and her resignation was effective March 6.

The district solicited applications last week from residents interested in filling the vacant position until the election, and two dozen people sent letters. The School Board planned to appoint a new member at its regular meeting Tuesday.

But Member Michael Littman suggested the board not fill the vacancy.

"We're 62 days away from an election," he said. "By selecting a specific candidate, we are providing them an incumbency, which gives then an advantage in the election."

He said the board should not be choosing incumbents.

"This Board of Education member should be selected by a public vote with no influence from this current board," he said.

He said the board had no formal discussion with any of the applicants, and the decision would be based on written information and informal communication.

Littman also said he had asked for a legal opinion on the process of appointing a new member, but never received it.

He also questioned the short time period the board had to look at the applications and select a new member.

And Littman, who sat next to Leatherbarrow at the board table, said he felt it would be honoring her to not fill the seat immediately.

But Board Member Maureen Poulin said Leatherbarrow wanted her post filled.

"I had the privilege and obligation to pick up the letter of resignation from Teresa shortly after she arrived back to her home on hospice care. It was her intent and will that that position be filled," Poulin said. "In honoring her memory, it would be remiss of us not to fill that."

She also said the board has important work to do in the next two months, and having a split vote is not an option.

"We have the obligation to fill the position," Poulin said.

Board Member Crystal Kaczmarek-Bogner also said she thought the board has an obligation to fill the position and have a full board.

"We do not know what's going to happen in the next few months," Kaczmarek-Bogner said.

And she said that while the board currently has eight members, five votes are needed to approve items.

Vice President Swaroop S. Singh and members Michael C. Buscaglia and Stuart Bulan said it should be up to the community to choose the new member.

"I think we work well enough together. I don't know if a split vote would occur," Buscaglia said.

Singh, Littman, Bulan, Buscaglia and Christina Bleckinger voted in favor of leaving the seat vacant until May, while Kaczmarek-Boger, Poulin and Board President Susan McClary opposed the motion.

Board members said they hoped that those who had submitted applications would run for the School Board in May.

In addition to selecting a person to fill the remaining year on Leatherbarrow's term, three other board members will be selected. The terms of McClary, Kaczmarek-Bogner and Buscaglia end June 30.