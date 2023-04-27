The Williamsville Central School District is pushing back against a state audit that said it levied higher taxes than necessary and was not transparent about its use of reserve funds.

District leaders disagree with the way the audit compares budgeted appropriations to expenses, and maintains its budget methodology gives the district flexibility to deal with unanticipated increases in expenses.

"Williamsville must always plan for the next state aid reduction and the other economic impact items affecting our revenue in order to protect our instructional programs," the district's response to the report said.

The audit by the office of State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli covered the period from July 1, 2018, through July 25, 2022.

It said the district consistently overestimated general fund appropriations by a total of $47 million over the four years.

The district noted that part of that time was during the pandemic. Schools were shut down in March 2020 and reopened the following school year with partial remote learning.

Superintendent Darren Brown-Hall and Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Management Services Thomas R. Maturski wrote the response to the audit.

"These were not typical years of operation which resulted in significantly lower expenses versus appropriations," the response said, adding that finances also were supplemented with federal grant funding.

"Aside from paying salaries, the district was essentially closed after March 19, 2020 – June 30, 2020," Brown-Hall and Maturski wrote.

After then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said school districts could anticipate a 20% reduction in state aid in the following year's budgets, Williamsville froze all spending unless it was for emergencies. The district saved additional money because it did not bus students to and from school or for field trips and athletic events.

The audit also said the district's use of fund balance and reserves each year gave the impression in budgets that it would have deficits totaling $38 million over the four years. But the surpluses actually totaled $40 million.

District officials say the district is transparent, and presents its long-range financial plan and how fund balances and reserves will be used during its December School Board meetings.

The state said revenue estimates were generally reasonable, but appropriations were overestimated at an average of 6% a year, or a total of $47 million.

"Although historical trends showed that these appropriations had been previously overestimated, officials continued to increase the amount budgeted each year even though actual expenditures were consistently less than appropriations," the audit said.

When the district had surpluses, it used some of it to make debt service payments.

"These paydowns save the district taxpayer millions of dollars in interest payments," the district response said.

District leaders said they will review reserve fund balance policy and revenue and expense budgets.

"The district has no issue with implementing these items," their response said, "as long as the funding levels will provide for the necessary fluctuations that may occur within a school year."