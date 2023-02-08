As the Williamsville Central School District celebrates its 130th anniversary, students, parents, staff and community members are getting the chance to vote on a new logo.

The current logo depicts 15 children in a parade holding eight flags, with the words "encouraging," "nurturing" and "challenging" underneath.

"We reviewed logos locally and nationally to really get a good gauge of what we thought would be a great representation for the district hopefully over the next 30 years," Director of Communications Nick Filipowski said at Tuesday's School Board meeting. "We want to make it timeless."

The new logo comes as part of a rebranding for the district being undertaken as part of its strategic plan, which also includes revised mission and belief statements. The current logo was established during the last strategic planning process in the 1990s, Filipowski said.

The new logo is simplified to a large W, and the red and blue color scheme is deeper and richer. One option has red on top and blue on the bottom, the other has blue on top and red on the bottom. Both include the year the district was established, 1893.

The logo is used on district clothing, water bottles, mugs and stationery, and is distinct from the logos of the district's three high schools.

Parents, students, faculty and staff can cast their votes through the Williamsville Information Tracking System (WITS) portal. Kindergarten through fourth-graders can cast their individual votes on their parent's portal. Community members without access to the portal can vote at the district office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, after calling ahead at 716-626-8000 so the district knows visitors are coming.

Voting ends March 10. The winning logo will be announced during a community forum March 28.

The logo options were chosen by a subcommittee of the districtwide communications committee as part of the district rebranding. The committee included district employees, parents and students.