Williamsville Catholic school to go remote after Covid outbreak

A Catholic school in Williamsville will switch to remote learning for a 10-day period following an outbreak of the Covid-19 virus at the school.

The county Health Department made the recommendation to officials at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School after it reported 18 cases of the coronavirus within three weeks, and reported seven cases within the past five days.

The county Health Department's Office of Epidemiology has determined that in-classroom transmission of the virus is highly likely to have occurred. Combined with additional people in unrelated quarantines within the building, the overall risk level is raised considerably, county health officials said.

The school's leadership was commended by the county Health Department for making the decision to go to remote learning in the interest of the health and safety of students and staff.

County Health Department officials said they work closely with school and district staff and will continue to help them evaluate the situation.

Parents and staff who wish to seek a free diagnostic Covid-19 test through the Erie County Department of Health for themselves or a child can call 858-2929. Diagnostic Covid-19 tests are strongly recommended five to seven days past the last date of exposure.

