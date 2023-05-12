Fourteen candidates are running for four School Board seats Tuesday in Williamsville.

West Seneca has eight candidates vying for three seats, and Akron has seven candidates seeking two board positions. Starpoint and Lockport have seven running for three seats.

At first glance, it seems like joining the school board is gaining in popularity, despite the long hours and zero pay.

But not for incumbents. Nearly one-third of school board members in New York State are not seeking re-election.

Not every race is crowded, either, but schools have become a focus since the pandemic caused anger over mask-wearing, hybrid learning and children falling behind academically – and brought culture wars with national controversies including book restrictions and LGBTQ+ issues to local districts.

It may seem like a lot of people are running for school boards, but the ratio of candidates to open seats has declined slightly, according to the New York State School Boards Association.

There are 1.32 people vying for each seat this year, down from 1.46 in 2022 and 1.4 in 2020, according to the association. Thirteen races in Erie and Niagara counties are uncontested this year compared to nine in 2022.

"It is not uncommon to see increased interest in board races in some districts across the state, similar to what is happening in Western New York," said Al Marlin, association spokesperson. "This is often the product of the unique circumstances in a specific district rather than some overarching statewide trend."

There is notable intrigue in the districts where more candidates run.

A swath of themes dominates the landscape in Williamsville, which in recent years has removed a superintendent, witnessed the growth of Williamsville Students First and seen loud debate at board meetings over inclusive policies.

It's impossible to view the Starpoint School Board election without an understanding of the sexual harassment allegations against two members of the varsity wrestling team that caused the School Board to cancel the season. The dispute helped prompt three candidates to join the race, including assistant wrestling coach Brian LaPlante, who on Twitter has shared rants about vaccines and public health officials.

Akron, where seven newcomers are running for two seats, has a $29.8 million capital project to be voted upon Tuesday. Should the project be approved, a "huge part" of the new School Board's responsibilities would be overseeing the three key parts of the project, Superintendent Patrick McCabe said.

There are clear-cut local decisions being made Tuesday, from capital projects to buying property to purchasing electric buses.

And some decisions on new board members will be made based on candidate views on what books are in the school library. It’s an issue that Moms for Liberty, a national conservative group with a local chapter, has taken up. Members of the group, which has objected to what it calls a “woke agenda” of the state teachers union, have attended local school board meetings objecting to books they maintain are inappropriate.

Three of six candidates running as a block in Lancaster – Dan Romig, Laura Sproull and Tara Romig – don't want books with sexually explicit material in school libraries. Transgender concerns also have surfaced in the race, which has attracted attention from political parties, almost unheard of in school elections. Town Republican leaders tout Romig, Sproull and Romig, while Lancaster Democratic leaders support Mike Sage, Glenn Jackson and Tim Talbot.

At a West Seneca forum earlier this month, candidates said they were against banning books. But Jennifer Kus said they should be age-appropriate and Sandra Magnano said some library books are pornographic. Magnano, who posted some anti-Semitic and anti-gay posts on her Truth Social account last year, said she is neither anti-Semitic nor anti-gay.

Some newcomers may have jumped in the race this year because there are fewer incumbents running. That's the case in a large district like West Seneca and a smaller one like Akron.

State data supports a rise in departing incumbents. Marlin said 32% of incumbents are not running for re-election, matching last year's percentage, compared to 23% in 2020, 26% in 2019 and 30% in 2018.

One theory depicts worn-down incumbents, having helped buoy districts through the pandemic and eager to pass the torch to others in their districts with energy and ideas.

"The pandemic really put extra pressure and an extra toll on school board members," Marlin said. "It was a difficult time with many challenges."

New obstacles for these unpaid public servants included explaining mask mandates, navigating reopening plans, finding resources for remote learning and answering pandemic-related questions from constituents with differing views.

"Being a member of the School Board is kind of a full-contact sport, with no pay and probably very little thanks," said Melissa Garverick, president of the Akron Parent Teachers Association, which hosted a "Meet the Candidates Night" Tuesday at Akron High School.

Turnover among members will be felt in board leadership positions, too.

James Grant, on the Akron School Board since 2017, will not run again after his term as president ends June 30. In a brief interview, Grant said it was time for someone else to have a chance.

Starpoint School Board President Gregory Behm also isn't on the ballot, and Christine Gray Tinnesz, at the helm of the Orchard Park School Board since 2018 and a member since 2014, also decided not to run. She said in an email her decision was a simple passing of the torch.

"Despite the recent controversies going on at School Board meetings," she said, "I really have enjoyed serving on the board."