Why are school bathrooms in Western New York being vandalized? Blame TikTok.

The next video from a different user showed a hand dispenser being taken out of a backpack, garnering more than 7 million views, according to Know Your Meme.

Students have taken soap dispensers in Niagara Falls, and Williamsville School District officials are still looking into incidents there.

“The District is aware of concerns regarding the recent trend of TikTok challenges at some of our middle and high schools,” the Williamsville district said in a statement. “Our faculty and staff remain vigilant and will continue to monitor and respond to any situation that arises within our schools. Any destruction of school property is a violation of the district’s code of conduct. Any student caught stealing or destroying school property will face appropriate disciplinary action.”

Students in other districts are feeling guilty about taking part in the trend.

City Honors School principal William A. Kresse said as soon as he heard about the trend, he addressed it over the public address system.

“I said, ‘Listen, this is not who we want to be, I understand this is going on in other places and students are responding to it nationally, and we love this building and it takes all of us to take care of it,’ ” he said.