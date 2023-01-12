Who knew? Every high school senior has a place in community colleges

Each senior who graduates from high school can go on community college in New York State, but not many know about that.

Gov. Kathy Hochul may be changing that.

The governor, in her State of the State book released Tuesday, proposed that SUNY partner with school districts "so that all graduating high school seniors are accepted into their local community college, removing any barrier for high school graduates to postsecondary education."

Not many details are known about the proposal, which came in a 30-word sentence in Hochul's State of the State book that laid out her agenda for the coming year.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said it is a matter of making sure students see the opportunity in front of them.

"The idea is, if you get that individualized letter that has your name on it, that has a link for you to go on to see the programs that are available to you. That says to the first generation college student, 'There's a place for you,' " King said Thursday during a Buffalo News Editorial Board meeting. "It's always been true that the community colleges are available to all the graduating seniors, but that's different than each student knowing personally that that opportunity is is available to them."

"Any graduate within your service area is automatically accepted," said William Murabito, president of Niagara County Community College. "We don't do a very good job messaging that, so people don't understand that."

Students are not guaranteed their program of choice, he said. Admission into some programs, such as nursing, are dependent on high school performance.

"Students who have a high school degree are able to come here and enroll here," said Erikson Neilans, vice president for enrollment at SUNY Erie Community College.

Admissions officers at ECC work with area high schools and conduct "instant admission" days, where students can fill out an application and be admitted, said Erikson Neilans, vice president for enrollment at ECC.

"When we go to instant admit days, students walk away with an acceptance letter here to the school, pending, of course, they complete their high school," Neilans said.

Bringing attention to the enrollment process and making it easier is good for students, he said.

And there is the hope that more attention to community colleges will boost enrollment, which has plunged in recent years. Enrollment at ECC dropped by nearly half from 2011 to 2022, and enrollment at NCCC was down 18% from 2018 to 2022.

Many Springville students enter two-year colleges after high school, Springville Griffith Institute Superintendent James E. Bialasik said.

"My first question would be around logistics," Bialasik said, but he added, "I think it gives students yet another option."

"Generally, reducing gatekeeping and barriers to acceptance at all levels of education, whether K-12 internally or to community college access is, I think, a good thing. It's part of a way that we can help to make sure more students are served," said Erie 2-Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES Superintendent David O'Rourke.