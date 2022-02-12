When mask mandate is lifted, schools wonder if wearing masks will be up to them

Ken-Ton teacher Peter Stuhlmiller was helping out at an outdoor function recently, and a student said hello to him.

But he didn't recognize her without her mask on, and had to ask her name.

Mixed reactions as mask mandate continues in schools, but it could end in early March Gov. Kathy Hochul said it is a "very strong possibility" that the mandate will be lifted March 7. "But I will factor all the data that’s gathered during that week," she said referring to the week after mid-winter break.

"That's kind of where we are now," he said. "I would love to see what my seniors look like before they graduate."

Stuhlmiller, the president of the Kenmore Teachers Association, said everyone is tired of wearing masks, but teachers, like parents, have differing views.

"I think the vast majority of us are willing to get to a finish line if it can be quantified and identified by the state," he said. "We're tired of this. We want to see our student's faces."

With mask mandate set to expire, school leaders press Hochul for the 'off-ramp' "Your recognition of the need to move schools from the emergency phase of Covid-19 to a time when the presence of the virus no longer completely disrupts the school experience is both refreshing and essential," states a letter signed by 38 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties.

Teachers, students and parents are looking forward to the day Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts the mask mandate in schools. Some parents have sued districts and the state to end the mask mandate, citing the harm to child mental health, but others, fearing the spread of the virus, do not think it should end immediately.