What's on the ballot in your school district?

Voters in New York will go to the polls Tuesday to consider school budget proposals and candidates for their school boards.

The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 3.42%, while the average percentage increase proposed for tax levies is 1.82%. None of the 38 districts is proposing budgets that would go over their tax caps, which would have required that 60% of voters approve the budget instead of a simple majority.

Voters also will pick school board members. There are contested races in 26 of the 38 districts, although one, North Collins, has two positions that will be filled by write-in ballots.

Following is information on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in suburban and small city school districts in Erie and Niagara counties.

(i) = incumbent

Akron

Proposed budget: $34,730,650, up 6.55%

Proposed tax levy: $10,168,386, no change

Proposition 2: To spend $380,000 to buy four buses

Candidates (Elect 3): Heather Cayea (i), Kristy Pingitore, Ryan Allen

Alden

Proposed budget: $37,687,668, up 1.44%

Proposed tax levy: $16,451,998, up 2.58%

Proposition 2: To spend $485,000 to buy four buses

Proposition 3: To create a school bus reserve account

Proposition 4: To spend $48,000 from a reserve account to purchase a buildings and grounds pickup truck

Candidates (Elect 1): Raymond Cooper, Scott Dreyer

Amherst

Proposed budget: $68,300,000, up 6.19%

Proposed tax levy: $38,684,432, down 0.69%

Candidates (Elect 2): Lorry Goldhawk (i), Dominic Vivolo (i)

Cheektowaga

Proposed budget: $53,661,327, up 4.55%

Proposed tax levy: $26,649,118, up 1.03%

Candidates (Elect 3): Carol Kiripolsky (i), Paul A. Nazzarett Jr. (i), Edward W. Schaefer (i)

Clarence

Proposed budget: $89,240,716, down 0.36%

Proposed tax levy: $53,913,000, up 2.9%

Proposition 2: To spend up to $990,000 to buy eight buses

Proposition 3: To allow a student to serve as a non-voting member of the School Board

Candidates (Elect 2): Julia Bauer, Cybil Robbins, Kym Cannizzaro, Julie Hartling, John Fisgus, James Boglioli (i)

Cleveland Hill

Proposed budget: $35,455,618, up 4.14%

Proposed tax levy: $13,116,808, down 1.07%

Proposition 2: To spend $12.57 million on a capital improvement project to upgrade facilities

Candidates (Elect 2): Robert Polino (i), Paul Kunkel (i)

Depew

Proposed budget: $49,741,002, up 5.23%

Proposed tax levy: $19,449,417, up 2.17%

Proposition 2: To spend $596,768 to buy five buses

Candidates (Elect 3): Patrick Law (i), Todd Bush (i), Bartholomew McGloin

East Aurora

Proposed budget: $41,296,498, up 4.58%

Proposed tax levy: $25,309,382, up 2.9%

Proposition 2: To transfer $500,000 from the unrestricted fund balance to the district’s Repair Reserve Fund

Candidates (Elect 3): Terri Ohweiler (i), Paul Blowers (i), Maria Improta, Dawn Vona, *Teresa Reile, Dawn Raczka

* Withdrew, but name will still appear on the ballot

Eden

Proposed budget: $33,836,483, up 3.67%

Proposed tax levy: $15,460,541, up 1.95%

Proposition 2: To spend $632,379 from the capital reserve fund for the purchase of buses and equipment

Proposition 3: To spend $49,750 from the technology reserve funds for technology equipment

Candidates (Elect 3): Jennifer DellaPenta, Donald Sutfin (i), Candice Pineau, Marlene Grunder (i), Allan Silver (i)

Frontier

Proposed budget: $96,668,323, up 3.9%

Proposed tax levy: $44,808,332, up 2.82%

Proposition 2: To spend $550,631 to buy buses

Candidates (Elect 1): Mary Ann Costello (i)

Grand Island

Proposed budget: $70,206,668, up 4.6%

Proposed tax levy: $38,318,340, up 5.59%

Proposition 2: To spend $675,000 to buy seven buses

Candidates (Elect 2): James Mulcahy, Jay Grover (i), Nicole Novak (i), Sherry Steffans

Gowanda

Proposed budget: $34,210,405, up 0.33%

Proposed tax levy: $5,253,417, up 1.85%

Proposition 2: To spend 312,304 to buy three buses

Proposition 3: To increase appropriation to Gowanda Library to $58,000

Candidates (Elect 3): John Y. Waterman Jr. (i), Barbara Weston, (i) Shauna McMahon (i)

Hamburg

Proposed budget: $79,975,500, up 2.99%

Proposed tax levy: $40,318,881, up 2.32%

Candidates (Elect 3): Jacqueline Best, Tammy DeLong, Laura Heeter (i), Kelly Hunter, Richard Schneider (i), David Yoviene (i)

Holland

Proposed budget: $21,506,806, up 0.98%

Proposed tax levy: $8,172,386, up 2.99%

Proposition 2: To spend $305,321 to buy a truck and two buses

Candidates (Elect 1): Russell Clothier Jr. (i)

Iroquois

Proposed budget: $54,987,552, up 2.19%

Proposed tax levy: $32,483,370, up 2.51%

Proposition 2: To spend $ 474,169 to buy four buses

Proposition 3: To spend $470,000 to purchase the Elma Fire substation adjacent to district property

Proposition 4: To elect School Board members at large starting next year, instead of candidates running for specific seats

Candidates (Elect 1): James Michalek, Thomas Greier

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda

Proposed budget: $176,494,282, up 2.36%

Proposed tax levy: $90,898,779, up 1%

Proposition 2: To spend $1.25 million to replace 10 school buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Matthew Chimera (i), Paul Spors

Lackawanna

Proposed budget: $65,218,905, up 6.03%

Proposed tax levy: $9,748,197, no change

Proposition 2: To create a capital improvement reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): Shokey Albaneh, Nicholas Sobaszek (i), Michael Algawani

Lake Shore

Proposed budget: $61,013,044, up 0.57%

Proposed tax levy: $18,815,484, up 1.95%

Proposition 2: To spend $594,938 to buy five buses

Candidates (Elect 3): Arlene DeJoy-Meckes (i), Dennis M. Feldman, Megan L. Miller, William Connors Jr. (i), and Douglas M. Tubinis

Lancaster

Proposed budget: $122,268,735, up 3.69%

Proposed tax levy: $59,269,225, up 2.58%

Proposition 2: To spend $876,400 to buy seven buses

Proposition 3: To establish a capital reserve fund

Proposition 4: To establish a bus reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): Kevin Davenport (i), John Talarico (i), Dan Romig

Maryvale

Proposed budget: $52,584,539, up 5.09%

Proposed tax levy: $22,553,046 1.94%

Candidates (Elect 1): Jason Baier (i), Christopher Pew

North Collins

Proposed budget: $16,773,821, up 3.12%

Proposed tax levy: $5,757,938, up 1.5%

Proposition 2: To spend $315,000 to buy buses

Proposition 3: To spend $7.95 million on capital improvements

Candidates (Elect 2): Write-in candidates

Orchard Park

Proposed budget: $114,660,569, up 2.4%

Proposed tax levy: $69,826,734, no change

Proposition 2: To spend $114 million on facilities improvement projects at every school

Proposition 3: To spend $920,000 to buy eight buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Donald P. Roof, Steven M. Barlette, Ryan Anderson, Katherine Ibarra, Tom Provost

Sloan

Proposed budget: $38,154,824, up 2.46%

Proposed tax levy:$15,617,553, up 0.97%

Candidates (Elect 1): Denise McCowan (i)

Springville Griffith Institute

Proposed budget: $43,423,097, up 0.95%

Proposed tax levy: $18,335,502, up 2.29%

Proposition 2: To spend $715,379 to buy nine buses

Candidates (Elect 3): Joseph M. Lowry III, Bryon Bobseine, Theodore J. (Ted) Winkey, Brett Landsman, Michele Idzik

Sweet Home

Proposed budget: $89,351,588, up 3.99%

Proposed tax levy: $53,321,588, up 4.34%

Proposition 2: To amend the purpose of the 2017 capital reserve fund to allow the purchase of replacement vehicles and equipment

Candidates (Elect 2): Jessica Stephens, Jonathan Makeley, Amy Battaglia (i), Marianne Jasen (i)

Tonawanda

Proposed budget: $38,206,397, up 7.65%

Proposed tax levy: $12,850,370, up 0.79%

Candidates (Elect 3): Elizabeth Koch (i), Andrea Wisniewski, Sara Mislin, Brandon McGuire

West Seneca

Proposed budget: $138,676,004, up 3%

Proposed tax levy: $66,970,883, up 2.25%

Proposition 2: To spend $582,840 to buy eight buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Edmund Bedient (i), Frances Hildebrandt, Jennifer Kus, Scott Robertson, David Rogers, Vincent Vanderlip, Frank Zappia

Williamsville

Proposed budget: $212,528,086, up 3.66%

Proposed tax levy: $137,200,000, up 2.55%

Proposition 2: To establish a capital fund reserve

Proposition 3: To spend $64 million to install air conditioning in elementary school buildings

Candidates (Elect 3): Christina Bleckinger, Teresa Anne Leatherbarrow (i), Stuart Bulan, Jessica Foscolo. Matthew Riggi declined his candidacy April 28.

Niagara County

Barker

Proposed budget: $17,817,534, up 3.26%

Proposed tax levy: $5,035,096, up 3.87%

Proposition 2: To increase funding to the Barker Public Library by $1,592 to $81,182

Candidates (Elect 2): Richard Weller, Jennifer Ellnor Harris, Deanna Weeks Carnes, Charles K. Stodolka

Lewiston-Porter

Proposed budget: $53,117,598, up 3.75%

Proposed tax levy: $28,843,951, up 2.7%

Candidates (Elect 3): Anika Fetzner (i), April Saks (i), Chuck Barber, Savana Bevacqua

Lockport

Proposed budget: $113,807,593, up 3.3%

Proposed tax levy: $41,500,286, up 2.33%

Candidates (Elect 3): Robin L. Heyn, Geneva Johnson, Sterling Pierce, Jr., Leslie R. Tobin (i), Tracy M. Caruso

Newfane

Proposed budget: $36,720,516, up 1.95%

Proposed tax levy: $13,890,973, up 1%

Proposition 2: To establish a technology reserve fund

Proposition 3: To establish a capital reserve fund for equipment

Candidates (Elect 3): Emma Oudette (i), Christina Courtemanche, Noah Everett, Rob Dunn, James Schmitt (i), Melanie Stefanoski (i)

Niagara Falls

Proposed budget: $164,895,787, up 7.67%

Proposed tax levy: $25,828,989, no change

Candidates (Elect 2): Portland Jackson, Vincent J. Cancemi (i), Michael Capizzi Jr., (i) Rodney Sheard, Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker

Niagara Wheatfield

Proposed budget: $79,826,137, up 0.76%

Proposed tax levy: $35,411,457, up 1.99%

Proposition 2: To spend up to $810,000 to buy buses

Proposition 3: To spend up to $800,000 for technology equipment

Proposition 4: To establish a capital reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): Robert McDermott (i), Julie Fago (i), Rachel Voelker, Richard Waterstram, Hugh Burnam

North Tonawanda

Proposed budget: $83,555,000, up 2.08%

Proposed tax levy: $29,711,000, up 1.4%

Candidates (Elect 3): Michael J. Getz, Chloe Mulvaugh, Gabrielle Richards (i), Peter Chenier Jr. , Jacob Quinn. Joshua Cress, Ryan Howze

Royalton-Hartland

Proposed budget: $29,263,238, up 3.04%

Proposed tax levy: $11,098,964, up 1.75%

Proposition 2: To use capital reserve funds to buy up to $125,000 in grounds maintenance equipment

Proposition 3: To add $250,000 to the repair reserve account

Proposition 4: To increase funding to the Royalton Hartland Community Library to $115,000, up $8,000

Candidates (Elect 3): Nicholas Mark, Diana Daigler, Brian Sullivan, Jesse Snyder(i), Sara Fry (i), Cassondra Long, Allen Griffith

Starpoint

Proposed budget: $61,628,853, up 7.6%

Proposed tax levy: $32,075,491, up 2.11%

Candidates (Elect 3): Aric Brocious, Beth A. Pyskaty, Chad Shepherd, Michael D. Zimmerman (i)

Wilson

Proposed budget: $28,545,921, up 0.79%

Proposed tax levy: $12,689,987, no change

Proposition 2: To establish an equipment reserve fund

Proposition 3: To transfer $250,000 from fund balance to the repair reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): William Coleman, Kathleen R. Stewart (i), Jason R. Woolson

