What's on the ballot in your school district?

Voters in New York will go to the polls Tuesday to consider school budget proposals and candidates for their school boards.
The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 3.42%, while the average percentage increase proposed for tax levies is 1.82%. None of the 38 districts is proposing budgets that would go over their tax caps, which would have required that 60% of voters approve the budget instead of a simple majority.
Voters also will pick school board members. There are contested races in 26 of the 38 districts, although one, North Collins, has two positions that will be filled by write-in ballots.
Following is information on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in suburban and small city school districts in Erie and Niagara counties.
(i) = incumbent
Akron
Proposed budget: $34,730,650, up 6.55%
Proposed tax levy: $10,168,386, no change
Proposition 2: To spend $380,000 to buy four buses
Candidates (Elect 3): Heather Cayea (i), Kristy Pingitore, Ryan Allen
Alden
Proposed budget: $37,687,668, up 1.44%
Proposed tax levy: $16,451,998, up 2.58%
Proposition 2: To spend $485,000 to buy four buses
Proposition 3: To create a school bus reserve account
Proposition 4: To spend $48,000 from a reserve account to purchase a buildings and grounds pickup truck
Candidates (Elect 1): Raymond Cooper, Scott Dreyer
Amherst
Proposed budget: $68,300,000, up 6.19%
Proposed tax levy: $38,684,432, down 0.69%
Candidates (Elect 2): Lorry Goldhawk (i), Dominic Vivolo (i)
Cheektowaga
Proposed budget: $53,661,327, up 4.55%
Proposed tax levy: $26,649,118, up 1.03%
Candidates (Elect 3): Carol Kiripolsky (i), Paul A. Nazzarett Jr. (i), Edward W. Schaefer (i)
Clarence
Proposed budget: $89,240,716, down 0.36%
Proposed tax levy: $53,913,000, up 2.9%
Proposition 2: To spend up to $990,000 to buy eight buses
Proposition 3: To allow a student to serve as a non-voting member of the School Board
Candidates (Elect 2): Julia Bauer, Cybil Robbins, Kym Cannizzaro, Julie Hartling, John Fisgus, James Boglioli (i)
Cleveland Hill
Proposed budget: $35,455,618, up 4.14%
Proposed tax levy: $13,116,808, down 1.07%
Proposition 2: To spend $12.57 million on a capital improvement project to upgrade facilities
Candidates (Elect 2): Robert Polino (i), Paul Kunkel (i)
Depew
Proposed budget: $49,741,002, up 5.23%
Proposed tax levy: $19,449,417, up 2.17%
Proposition 2: To spend $596,768 to buy five buses
Candidates (Elect 3): Patrick Law (i), Todd Bush (i), Bartholomew McGloin
East Aurora
Proposed budget: $41,296,498, up 4.58%
Proposed tax levy: $25,309,382, up 2.9%
Proposition 2: To transfer $500,000 from the unrestricted fund balance to the district’s Repair Reserve Fund
Candidates (Elect 3): Terri Ohweiler (i), Paul Blowers (i), Maria Improta, Dawn Vona, *Teresa Reile, Dawn Raczka
* Withdrew, but name will still appear on the ballot
Eden
Proposed budget: $33,836,483, up 3.67%
Proposed tax levy: $15,460,541, up 1.95%
Proposition 2: To spend $632,379 from the capital reserve fund for the purchase of buses and equipment
Proposition 3: To spend $49,750 from the technology reserve funds for technology equipment
Candidates (Elect 3): Jennifer DellaPenta, Donald Sutfin (i), Candice Pineau, Marlene Grunder (i), Allan Silver (i)
Frontier
Proposed budget: $96,668,323, up 3.9%
Proposed tax levy: $44,808,332, up 2.82%
Proposition 2: To spend $550,631 to buy buses
Candidates (Elect 1): Mary Ann Costello (i)
Grand Island
Proposed budget: $70,206,668, up 4.6%
Proposed tax levy: $38,318,340, up 5.59%
Proposition 2: To spend $675,000 to buy seven buses
Candidates (Elect 2): James Mulcahy, Jay Grover (i), Nicole Novak (i), Sherry Steffans
Gowanda
Proposed budget: $34,210,405, up 0.33%
Proposed tax levy: $5,253,417, up 1.85%
Proposition 2: To spend 312,304 to buy three buses
Proposition 3: To increase appropriation to Gowanda Library to $58,000
Candidates (Elect 3): John Y. Waterman Jr. (i), Barbara Weston, (i) Shauna McMahon (i)
Hamburg
Proposed budget: $79,975,500, up 2.99%
Proposed tax levy: $40,318,881, up 2.32%
Candidates (Elect 3): Jacqueline Best, Tammy DeLong, Laura Heeter (i), Kelly Hunter, Richard Schneider (i), David Yoviene (i)
Holland
Proposed budget: $21,506,806, up 0.98%
Proposed tax levy: $8,172,386, up 2.99%
Proposition 2: To spend $305,321 to buy a truck and two buses
Candidates (Elect 1): Russell Clothier Jr. (i)
Iroquois
Proposed budget: $54,987,552, up 2.19%
Proposed tax levy: $32,483,370, up 2.51%
Proposition 2: To spend $ 474,169 to buy four buses
Proposition 3: To spend $470,000 to purchase the Elma Fire substation adjacent to district property
Proposition 4: To elect School Board members at large starting next year, instead of candidates running for specific seats
Candidates (Elect 1): James Michalek, Thomas Greier
Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda
Proposed budget: $176,494,282, up 2.36%
Proposed tax levy: $90,898,779, up 1%
Proposition 2: To spend $1.25 million to replace 10 school buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Matthew Chimera (i), Paul Spors
Lackawanna
Proposed budget: $65,218,905, up 6.03%
Proposed tax levy: $9,748,197, no change
Proposition 2: To create a capital improvement reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): Shokey Albaneh, Nicholas Sobaszek (i), Michael Algawani
Lake Shore
Proposed budget: $61,013,044, up 0.57%
Proposed tax levy: $18,815,484, up 1.95%
Proposition 2: To spend $594,938 to buy five buses
Candidates (Elect 3): Arlene DeJoy-Meckes (i), Dennis M. Feldman, Megan L. Miller, William Connors Jr. (i), and Douglas M. Tubinis
Lancaster
Proposed budget: $122,268,735, up 3.69%
Proposed tax levy: $59,269,225, up 2.58%
Proposition 2: To spend $876,400 to buy seven buses
Proposition 3: To establish a capital reserve fund
Proposition 4: To establish a bus reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): Kevin Davenport (i), John Talarico (i), Dan Romig
Maryvale
Proposed budget: $52,584,539, up 5.09%
Proposed tax levy: $22,553,046 1.94%
Candidates (Elect 1): Jason Baier (i), Christopher Pew
North Collins
Proposed budget: $16,773,821, up 3.12%
Proposed tax levy: $5,757,938, up 1.5%
Proposition 2: To spend $315,000 to buy buses
Proposition 3: To spend $7.95 million on capital improvements
Candidates (Elect 2): Write-in candidates
Orchard Park
Proposed budget: $114,660,569, up 2.4%
Proposed tax levy: $69,826,734, no change
Proposition 2: To spend $114 million on facilities improvement projects at every school
Proposition 3: To spend $920,000 to buy eight buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Donald P. Roof, Steven M. Barlette, Ryan Anderson, Katherine Ibarra, Tom Provost
Sloan
Proposed budget: $38,154,824, up 2.46%
Proposed tax levy:$15,617,553, up 0.97%
Candidates (Elect 1): Denise McCowan (i)
Springville Griffith Institute
Proposed budget: $43,423,097, up 0.95%
Proposed tax levy: $18,335,502, up 2.29%
Proposition 2: To spend $715,379 to buy nine buses
Candidates (Elect 3): Joseph M. Lowry III, Bryon Bobseine, Theodore J. (Ted) Winkey, Brett Landsman, Michele Idzik
Sweet Home
Proposed budget: $89,351,588, up 3.99%
Proposed tax levy: $53,321,588, up 4.34%
Proposition 2: To amend the purpose of the 2017 capital reserve fund to allow the purchase of replacement vehicles and equipment
Candidates (Elect 2): Jessica Stephens, Jonathan Makeley, Amy Battaglia (i), Marianne Jasen (i)
Tonawanda
Proposed budget: $38,206,397, up 7.65%
Proposed tax levy: $12,850,370, up 0.79%
Candidates (Elect 3): Elizabeth Koch (i), Andrea Wisniewski, Sara Mislin, Brandon McGuire
West Seneca
Proposed budget: $138,676,004, up 3%
Proposed tax levy: $66,970,883, up 2.25%
Proposition 2: To spend $582,840 to buy eight buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Edmund Bedient (i), Frances Hildebrandt, Jennifer Kus, Scott Robertson, David Rogers, Vincent Vanderlip, Frank Zappia
Williamsville
Proposed budget: $212,528,086, up 3.66%
Proposed tax levy: $137,200,000, up 2.55%
Proposition 2: To establish a capital fund reserve
Proposition 3: To spend $64 million to install air conditioning in elementary school buildings
Candidates (Elect 3): Christina Bleckinger, Teresa Anne Leatherbarrow (i), Stuart Bulan, Jessica Foscolo. Matthew Riggi declined his candidacy April 28.
Niagara County
Barker
Proposed budget: $17,817,534, up 3.26%
Proposed tax levy: $5,035,096, up 3.87%
Proposition 2: To increase funding to the Barker Public Library by $1,592 to $81,182
Candidates (Elect 2): Richard Weller, Jennifer Ellnor Harris, Deanna Weeks Carnes, Charles K. Stodolka
Lewiston-Porter
Proposed budget: $53,117,598, up 3.75%
Proposed tax levy: $28,843,951, up 2.7%
Candidates (Elect 3): Anika Fetzner (i), April Saks (i), Chuck Barber, Savana Bevacqua
Lockport
Proposed budget: $113,807,593, up 3.3%
Proposed tax levy: $41,500,286, up 2.33%
Candidates (Elect 3): Robin L. Heyn, Geneva Johnson, Sterling Pierce, Jr., Leslie R. Tobin (i), Tracy M. Caruso
Newfane
Proposed budget: $36,720,516, up 1.95%
Proposed tax levy: $13,890,973, up 1%
Proposition 2: To establish a technology reserve fund
Proposition 3: To establish a capital reserve fund for equipment
Candidates (Elect 3): Emma Oudette (i), Christina Courtemanche, Noah Everett, Rob Dunn, James Schmitt (i), Melanie Stefanoski (i)
Niagara Falls
Proposed budget: $164,895,787, up 7.67%
Proposed tax levy: $25,828,989, no change
Candidates (Elect 2): Portland Jackson, Vincent J. Cancemi (i), Michael Capizzi Jr., (i) Rodney Sheard, Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker
Niagara Wheatfield
Proposed budget: $79,826,137, up 0.76%
Proposed tax levy: $35,411,457, up 1.99%
Proposition 2: To spend up to $810,000 to buy buses
Proposition 3: To spend up to $800,000 for technology equipment
Proposition 4: To establish a capital reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): Robert McDermott (i), Julie Fago (i), Rachel Voelker, Richard Waterstram, Hugh Burnam
North Tonawanda
Proposed budget: $83,555,000, up 2.08%
Proposed tax levy: $29,711,000, up 1.4%
Candidates (Elect 3): Michael J. Getz, Chloe Mulvaugh, Gabrielle Richards (i), Peter Chenier Jr. , Jacob Quinn. Joshua Cress, Ryan Howze
Royalton-Hartland
Proposed budget: $29,263,238, up 3.04%
Proposed tax levy: $11,098,964, up 1.75%
Proposition 2: To use capital reserve funds to buy up to $125,000 in grounds maintenance equipment
Proposition 3: To add $250,000 to the repair reserve account
Proposition 4: To increase funding to the Royalton Hartland Community Library to $115,000, up $8,000
Candidates (Elect 3): Nicholas Mark, Diana Daigler, Brian Sullivan, Jesse Snyder(i), Sara Fry (i), Cassondra Long, Allen Griffith
Starpoint
Proposed budget: $61,628,853, up 7.6%
Proposed tax levy: $32,075,491, up 2.11%
Candidates (Elect 3): Aric Brocious, Beth A. Pyskaty, Chad Shepherd, Michael D. Zimmerman (i)
Wilson
Proposed budget: $28,545,921, up 0.79%
Proposed tax levy: $12,689,987, no change
Proposition 2: To establish an equipment reserve fund
Proposition 3: To transfer $250,000 from fund balance to the repair reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): William Coleman, Kathleen R. Stewart (i), Jason R. Woolson