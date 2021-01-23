What's it like in school after 10 months at home? 'Good, but ... weird'

The Buffalo News 12 years ago followed the first year of elementary school through the eyes and experiences of 5-year-old Rachel Scharf at West Seneca West Elementary. Rachel, now at West Seneca West High School, is navigating her senior year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
When Rachel Scharf returned to West Seneca West High School earlier this month after 10 months of remote learning, "it felt good, but, like weird."
"The hallways are still very quiet," she said. "No one is there, no one wants to talk."
Not exactly the fun-filled, invigorating first day of school a senior might imagine.
"It definitely felt different, like a first day kind of feel, but it definitely was not a normal first day," Rachel said.
At lunch, Rachel sat in a desk next to her friend. The desks are spaced out with shields around them.
"They want you to sit facing the shield, sideways facing the shield," she said. "If you're taking a break from eating and talking, they still want you to have the mask on."
In-person students at West High School are divided into three groups that attend school on alternate days. Students learning remotely at home log into the class via computer, and teachers usually have the students in the classroom do the same.
"It's different seeing the teacher bobbing her head up and down and talking to other kids in the classroom," Rachel said, adding it was not a "bad different."
"It's definitely different," said English teacher Trisha Petranek, who said students' first day back felt like the first day of school to her. "Definitely nice to have human contact, even though it's socially distant."
West Seneca teachers honed their virtual teaching skills over the summer, and have been used to reaching students remotely since September, which has helped with hybrid teaching, when they simultaneously teach those in the classroom and those at home.
"Surprisingly, it wasn't a huge jump when we talk to kids in the room. I'll mute the ones at home and sometimes put the group at home in break-out sections," Petranek said.
"Everything seemed pretty normal to me, because we had been doing the remote stuff since the beginning," added math teacher Kelli Ruchalski. "In the beginning it was a little tough getting used to not having any kids."
"They're so resilient, not a lot of complaints, they're just happy to be back," Petranek said about teenagers.
In Rachel's physical education class, the teacher gave instructions for the remote students.
"The virtual kids, I think did video on badminton rules and the kids in the school played badminton," Rachel said.
"It didn’t obviously feel like the first day of like school," Rachel said. "It definitely felt like a first-time thing, waking up that early for the first time, getting ready and leaving, getting lunch together and leaving."
She got a ride with her friend and softball partner, Alexa Wisser. When school was all virtual, classes started at 9 a.m. But now they are back to the regular start time of 7:30 a.m. And yes, it's a bit of an adjustment getting up that early.
"The first day we did 7:30 I laid in bed until 7:25 and finally decided to get up and get my computer on," Rachel said. "Today I had four alarms go off to wake me up."
And even though she's a senior, she got lost on her first day, after helping a freshman find her class. After all, she had not been in the school in nearly a year. She went her usual way, but stairways now are either up or down, and she was in the wrong stairwell and had to get to another staircase.
"Now that I know what's up and down, it will be easier in the future," she said.
If Rachel needed anything else to let her know this was not a normal year, she she got it when she was selected for a random Covid-19 test. Schools in an orange zone like West Seneca must test 20% of in-person students and teachers each month. Rachel went after school for the rapid test, which is not as invasive as tests that take longer to get a result.
"They just go in your nose the tiniest bit and swish," she said. "That was easy-peasy. It took like a minute, not even."
She tested negative.
Even with the testing, required masks and social distancing, teachers and students said this year, with all of its complications, is better than when schools shut their doors in March, or when they were fully remote.
"Everybody was thrown off, all our stuff was at school. Nobody knew what we were supposed to be doing," Ruchalski said. "Eventually they came out with a plan."
"I definitely like it a lot more, the day went by a lot faster. You're with people, you have more human connection, you're seeing people instead of sitting cooped up in hour house and room all day," Rachel said.