What's it like in school after 10 months at home? 'Good, but ... weird'

"It didn’t obviously feel like the first day of like school," Rachel said. "It definitely felt like a first-time thing, waking up that early for the first time, getting ready and leaving, getting lunch together and leaving."

She got a ride with her friend and softball partner, Alexa Wisser. When school was all virtual, classes started at 9 a.m. But now they are back to the regular start time of 7:30 a.m. And yes, it's a bit of an adjustment getting up that early.

"The first day we did 7:30 I laid in bed until 7:25 and finally decided to get up and get my computer on," Rachel said. "Today I had four alarms go off to wake me up."

And even though she's a senior, she got lost on her first day, after helping a freshman find her class. After all, she had not been in the school in nearly a year. She went her usual way, but stairways now are either up or down, and she was in the wrong stairwell and had to get to another staircase.

"Now that I know what's up and down, it will be easier in the future," she said.