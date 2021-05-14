What will the CDC's new mask rules mean for life in Western New York?

The best approach here is to blend science with social responsibility.

The science is straightforward: If you’re fully vaccinated and have a healthy immune system, you have done what you can to protect yourself and others. Your chances of getting infected or spreading Covid-19 to another vaccinated person are exceedingly low. So from an epidemiological standpoint, go ahead. Drop that mask. Don’t feel bad about it.

If only it were that simple.

Have you ever forgotten your mask, walked into a store and gotten dirty looks? No CDC guidance will make that social dynamic disappear. Masks have become such a staple of life that it can be strange or disconcerting to see people without them. Try starting slow by removing your mask when you’re in the spacious, breezy outdoors, where there’s less risk of transmission to anyone – vaccinated or not. “It is a time you can be without a mask,” said Dr. Cindy Prins, a University of Florida epidemiologist, told The News in an interview last month.

When you’re indoors, try taking off the mask – if allowed – when you’re not too close to other people. Once you get closer, consider putting it on – for now – until people get accustomed to the change.