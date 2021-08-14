What we know so far about what school may look like

Much of the focus of going back to school has been on whether masks will be required for students, teachers and staff, but those aren't the only Covid-19 mitigation measures being considered this year.

The New York State Education Department released a summary of guidelines Thursday, and the Erie County Health Department is expected to issue guidelines soon. Both departments are basing their guidance on recommendations from the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Erie County is reviewing lessons it has learned during the first academic year of the pandemic.

It is not known if the state Health Department will come out with guidelines or rules after Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul becomes governor, but she did say this week she believes there will be a mask mandate.

As students return this September, some for the first time in more than a year, what will school look like? Here are some possibilities, based on state and CDC guidance.

Health screening

Schools may do away with screening questionnaires parents had to fill out every morning before sending their kids to school, as well as the temperature check at the door.