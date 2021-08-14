What we know so far about what school may look like

Much of the focus of going back to school has been on whether masks will be required for students, teachers and staff, but those aren't the only Covid-19 mitigation measures being considered this year.
The New York State Education Department released a summary of guidelines Thursday, and the Erie County Health Department is expected to issue guidelines soon. Both departments are basing their guidance on recommendations from the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Erie County is reviewing lessons it has learned during the first academic year of the pandemic.
It is not known if the state Health Department will come out with guidelines or rules after Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul becomes governor, but she did say this week she believes there will be a mask mandate.
As students return this September, some for the first time in more than a year, what will school look like? Here are some possibilities, based on state and CDC guidance.
Health screening
Schools may do away with screening questionnaires parents had to fill out every morning before sending their kids to school, as well as the temperature check at the door.
“We did temperature checks every day last year. We never had anybody have a temperature, ever,” said Lisa Conrad, head of school at the Park School in Amherst. She said she wanted to see what the experts have to say before making a final decision.
The CDC no longer recommends temperature screening and screening questionnaires at schools, according to the state Health Department.
Testing for Covid-19
Many schools have testing supplies left over from last year, and many plan to continue testing students and staff. Erie County is working on a testing protocol for schools.
“We’re working with the Erie County Department of Health on voluntary Covid testing,” West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak told parents in a video chat. “That’s one of the mitigating factors that we feel may help us keep students in in-person learning.”
Buffalo Public Schools plan to randomly test 30% of students and staff each week with the less invasive 24-hour turnaround PCR test.
The state Education Department said schools are "strongly encouraged" to use screening tests on student athletes who are not vaccinated, and other unvaccinated students who participate in high-risk activities, such as singing, band and other activities that lead to increased exhalation.
The CDC said those who are fully vaccinated do not have to participate in screening testing.
Social distancing
An important change from last September is the recognition of the severe effects of long distance and hybrid learning had on children.
“Schools should not exclude students from in-person learning to keep a minimum distance requirement,” the CDC states in its guidance for schools.
That means schools can operate with 3 feet of distance between students, which for many classrooms, means back to normal or almost normal. If 3 feet distancing cannot be achieved, the CDC recommends wearing masks.
Social distancing is not required on buses, but students and drivers should wear masks, according to the CDC. Some districts are assigning seats on buses.
Masks
It's still not known what each school district will require.
The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommend all students, teachers, staff and visitors in schools wear face coverings, regardless of their vaccination status.
So far, the decision has been left up to individual school districts and independent schools. Buffalo Public Schools announced it is requiring everyone inside schools to wear masks.
Erie County is expected to announce its guidelines soon, and New York State could impose new rules after Hochul becomes governor. Hochul indicated she favors a mask mandate for schools but noted the governor's office presently lacks the legal authority to order one.
Quarantine
Quarantining students who were exposed to someone who tested positive created problems for schools, as well as parents, last year when students needed to be quarantined for two weeks. Sometimes large numbers of students, or an entire class, were in quarantine.
Local health departments determine the length of quarantines. People who are fully vaccinated who come in close contact with a person who tested positive and don’t have any symptoms don’t have to quarantine and can attend school in-person, according to the CDC. They should wear a mask indoors for 14 days.
Those who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine for 14 days, the CDC said. If the person does not have symptoms, the quarantine can be 10 days, and if the person has no symptoms and tests negative, the quarantine can be seven days long.
Coming in close contact usually is defined as coming within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for the virus for a cumulative 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period. But the CDC made an exception for children in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms. Those students who are 3 feet to 6 feet apart do not have to quarantine if both were wearing masks correctly.
Sports, lunch, music
The state Education Department said in areas of high community transmission, high risk sports and extracurricular activities should be virtual or canceled. The measure has already drawn criticism, and a downstate assemblyman said he would sponsor legislation to prevent the guidance from being enforced.
The CDC still suggests maximizing distancing while eating, and the state Education Department suggests eating in the classroom in areas of substantial or high transmission.
But superintendents are hopeful that more parents will be able to attend sporting events and concerts this year, depending on the transmission rates.
“We're still going to be cautious about how many people we bring into the schools, but you can expect there will be plenty of opportunities to come and talk with teachers, to watch your kids in athletic events, and concerts and things like that,” West Seneca’s Bystrak said. “It may be not exactly what it looked like before the pandemic for the time being, but we’re going to start off with the goal of trying to promote in person events and activities for all of our families.”