What parents need to know as kids return to school in Buffalo Niagara

Children have not had a "normal" school day since the 2018-19 school year, and some have not been inside a school building since March 2020.

Some students are already back, with some charter and private schools starting last month. Several others came back Wednesday. Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda and Grand Island schools returned Wednesday so their first day of school did not fall on Tuesday, which was the Jewish holy day of Rosh Hashanah. The rest will start next week.

And while everyone may be weary of Covid-19 protocols, it is worth noting that there are more than three times as many people in Western New York with the virus this year than at the same time last year – when the region was largely locked down – and four-and-a-half times as many people hospitalized.

That means this year won't be like 2018-19, either. But schools have updated their protocols with an eye toward making sure all students can safely return. Erie County released guidance and requirements last week, relying heavily on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Think 3, not 6 feet, masks and seating charts. Here’s what you need to know:

Face masks