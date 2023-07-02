Phil Rumore thought he had escaped.

The 81-year-old longtime Buffalo Teachers Federation president believed he dodged any ceremonial recognition for his four decades leading one of Buffalo’s largest unions, which ended Friday.

For a man with an outspoken dislike for his own birthday, he intended to depart his professional role with minimal fanfare, declining to attend the June school board meeting to receive an award.

Instead, a few days before his retirement, he penned a letter of gratitude to the board and later accepted a personalized plaque of a buffalo at his West Side office.

He’d given away most of his trademark duck figurines and removed the pictures of Albert Einstein from his office, but had a few appointments prior to his last day.

Thursday morning, he agreed to introduce incoming union president Rich Nigro to Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams. It was not the small meeting he and his union vice president, Rebecca Pordum, expected.

School board members and administrators all showed up for a final farewell, sharing their appreciation for Rumore’s efforts, even if they sometimes clashed.

Rumore, clearly touched by the gesture, shed a few tears when recounting the surprise during an interview that afternoon with The Buffalo News. He quickly pulled it together, then groused about the attention.

“I’m still mad at the superintendent,” he said.

That quick sense of humor, and his quirks, belie the fireworks he often ignited during his 42 years at the helm of the BTF as he aimed to bolster the effectiveness of Buffalo teachers, regardless of adversaries he made along the way.

Spending 90 minutes with Rumore on the eve of his retirement shined little light on union achievements during his 21 two-year terms, or amplified final words against those with whom he sometimes clashed.

Instead, he mused about why the speed of light must be squared in Albert Einstein’s formula for energy, what he was going to do with 10 authenticated wizard plaques sitting by his window, and how he was excited to eat oysters Rockefeller at the Remington Tavern in North Tonawanda.

End of an era: Philip Rumore to step down as Buffalo Teachers Federation president Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore announced Wednesday in a letter to teachers that he will step down from the role he has held since 1981 and retire.

Rumore would begin to answer a question about his mission to keep class sizes low in Buffalo but quickly veered to how he hitchhiked to Kentucky as a high school sophomore because he wanted to see bluegrass. Discussing what made Rumore tick sent him spiraling into how he recently learned he has Sicilian roots.

“People keep asking, ‘What do I think my legacy is?’ Rumore said. “I have no idea.”

A fierce advocate

RUMORE OUT OF JAIL, DEFENDS TEACHERS STRIKE In a jailhouse interview, Philip Rumore said that city teachers would still be without a new contract if they had not gone on strike and that the school district’s bargaining stance was driven by a desire to “put the BTF in its place.” Rumore gave the interview on Thursday afternoon, and he was released from jail at 7 a.m.

Rumore could be a powerful ally or, especially to someone with an agenda against teachers, a relentless thorn. If he believed he wanted something, he would go to great lengths to achieve it.

“I’ve always viewed things as a challenge,” Rumore said. “Tell me that I can’t do it – that’s like waving a red flag in front of me. Just stand back.”

You can’t talk about Rumore as union leader without mentioning his 15-day jail sentence at the Erie County Correctional Facility for organizing an illegal strike in 2000. In his jailhouse interview with The Buffalo News, Rumore insisted that a pair of one-day strikes by teachers was the turning point in sealing a new contract, which the superintendent at the time contested.

More than 20 years later, the incarceration is a punchline.

“When I got out for good behavior, my mom said, ‘I’m glad you’re out, but that you got out for good behavior is very surprising to me,’ “ said Rumore last week. He said he still has the “ratty sweatshirt” he was given in jail.

His critics argue that settling five contracts over 42 years is not a sterling ratio, but Rumore believes his stubbornness paid off, especially in his final contract, when a growing contingent of teachers pressured him to come to terms.

“We didn’t get everything until the last three weeks,” Rumore said, referring to higher retroactive pay for years at impasse and removal of salary steps so teachers could more quickly reach maximum salary.

The newest contract gives Buffalo teachers the second-highest starting salary in Western New York.

Even mentioning aspects of his career that his critics praised prompted a shrug.

Parent advocate Samuel Radford III, who noted his only communication for years with Rumore was through combative headlines in The Buffalo News, described the union’s 2000 contract as a “stroke of brilliance,” progressive enough that it could stand for 12 years.

Rumore said, “It was a good contract, but we didn’t have any choice because at that time we went to court against the district – we were in court for 10 years.”

Limiting class size was an accomplishment, Rumore admitted, even if he believes classes are still too large. That quest was as much against the district as it was against the law; it’s illegal to negotiate fixed class-size limits, so the union developed a system where teachers would get paid more money for each student above a set maximum.

“Our kids need individualized attention,” Rumore said last week. “This is the way you can reach more children. That’s always been a high priority for us.”

Acting upon teacher demands for safer schools; ensuring students receive art, music and physical education; and aggressive lobbying for state aid were among other topics that permeated Rumore’s reign.

“We’re the ones who got that Foundation Aid done with the governor,” he said.

Rumore also was active in endeavors he believed would help the district as a whole, not just teachers. He embraced the 2011 formation of Say Yes Buffalo and its partnership with Buffalo Public Schools, which has blossomed to help students overcome opportunity gaps and grapple with mental health challenges.

'They're ready to go': Say Yes Buffalo debuts Little Scholars for 3-year-olds of families in need Officials assembled for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the start of Say Yes Buffalo's Little Scholars, a preschool program for 3-year-olds that intends to break down barriers, reduce opportunity gaps and help children acclimate to a classroom.

“He understood that all students have potential and not everyone has the opportunity,” said David Rust, Say Yes executive director.

Rumore called Say Yes a “wonderful program,” and he urged Buffalo Schools to cultivate more community partners. He recalled an early exchange in which Say Yes leadership nervously made its pitch for teachers’ support.

“They came in here and told me later on, ‘When we went in, we were thinking, ‘There goes this program, he’s not going to agree to it all.’”

Until recently, Rumore served on Say Yes’ operating committee.

A polarizing force

To the state teachers union, Rumore has been an ardent advocate for Buffalo teachers and students, wielding tactics that frustrated those with whom he negotiated but were necessary to get teachers what they deserved.

Andy Pallotta, in his final days as president of New York State United Teachers, said he and Rumore shared a “confrontational” spirit and believed Rumore’s critics did not understand his role.

“Talking about bulls is not the same as being in the bull’s ring,” Pallotta said, citing a Spanish proverb. The state union leader extolled Rumore for being a constant presence and harboring a deep well of institutional knowledge, which helped him negotiate raises and benefits for teachers in a struggling, postindustrial city.

“We’ll never see anyone like him again,” added Joe Cantafio, WNY Regional staff director for NYSUT, whose staff worked closely with Rumore for decades. “His heart and soul, his entire life was the BTF.”

Few questioned Rumore’s longevity and dedication, but many questioned his approach.

Detractors – including some former school board members, superintendents and parent leaders – have called him an obstructionist, claiming his stubbornness set back public education in Buffalo. They complained about his frequent pursuit of lawsuits and grievances, as well as his unwillingness to compromise.

“Education around the world is changing rapidly,” said Larry Quinn, a former Buffalo School Board member. “BPS’ primary flaw is being resistant to change. Phil’s been the architect of the system, and as a leader, that’s a great detriment.”

Another Voice: Quinn's articles unfair to teachers and their union By Philip Rumore Larry Quinn’s personal attacks on the Buffalo Teachers Federation and me, eagerly printed by The News, are to be expected from the person who wrongly predicted that our last contract recommended by the superintendent and the district’s negotiating team was unaffordable. He was no doubt embarrassed to know that the district increased its reserves from 2017

Quinn, who served from 2014 to 2019, described the union’s power over the school district. Prospective school board members would vie for endorsement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation, and whoever the union supported almost always won a seat, thanks to the might of more than 3,500 members.

One of Radford’s recent successes was advocating for New York to move school board elections from May until November to coincide with political elections, in order to reduce the influence the teachers union has on the outcome.

Rumore remains unhappy about that.

Quinn maintained some of Rumore’s fights – against teacher assessments, in favor of seniority-based hires and clinging to the controversial cosmetic surgery rider removed in 2016 – were about power.

“He aggressively fought any change. I can’t think of anything he didn’t fight,” Quinn said. “The ones that suffered the most were the kids.”

Growth and respect

Rumore said collaboration kept him interested in staying on as president.

“The most important thing that kept me here was the challenge and the reward of being able to work with people to accomplish something,” he said.

Clashes with figures including Quinn and Radford dwindled in Rumore’s final terms.

He spoke civilly in front of the school board and prodded the district through regular pickets and by leading a walkout of a school board meeting. His messages were sent through votes of “no confidence” in superintendents, not verbal barrages.

The union president said he began to handle difficult discussions through personal phone calls instead of public confrontations – something his targets wished he’d done earlier.

BTF, parents picket Regent’s home in protest over state standards, tests Picket of Robert Bennett’s home is part of national Day of Action organized by teachers unions. NYSUT is calling for more money for public schools, a de-emphasis of standardized tests, and 3-year moratorium on high-stakes consequences tied to

Robert M. Bennett, local representative for the State Education Board of Regents, wasn’t home when Rumore and teachers picketed his private residence in 2013 to protest state standards.

“A phone call would have sufficed,” Bennett said at the time. “If Phil wanted to talk to me or yell at me, he could have just picked up the phone.”

Radford, no stranger to shouting matches with Rumore, said he respects the outgoing president and understands their fights were never personal, though Radford still holds that the teachers union “didn’t play fair, they always played to win.”

“We butted heads, but if I were a teacher, I would have voted for him,” said Radford, who previously led the District Parent Coordinating Council. “When I was president of the DPCC, he forced us to be better.”

The last thing Rumore removed from his office was the ashes of his mother, Louise Kunze Rumore, who raised her son by herself in Queens after divorcing when Rumore was 2 years old.

Rumore described his relationship with his mother as not particularly affectionate but instructive for how he lived. His rebellious streak and divergent pursuits were balanced by his loyalty to her. When he would run away from home, he’d still tell his mother where he was going.

Her commitment to working hard, first as a publisher’s secretary and later as a dental assistant, fueled Rumore to lead 3,800 teachers past his 80th birthday.

“As my mom always told me,” he said, “if you believe in something strongly, you’ve got to stick with it.”

The days of returning home at 7 p.m. to a thawed Wegmans dinner after working 12 hours began to wear on Rumore, especially during the thick of the most recent negotiations. He realized he had not really been able to enjoy his home.

“It’s time to just start looking around,” Rumore said, “and enjoying life a little bit.”