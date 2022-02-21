What happens with mask wearing in schools after February break?

In January, there were days when Niagara Falls reported more than 40 cases.

Buffalo Public Schools reported more than 200 cases on some days during the surge, including 343 on Jan. 10, according to the New York State Health Department school Covid-19 dashboard. On Wednesday, there were just four.

Thousands of rapid tests have been distributed to children to take home while they go on mid-winter break this week. Hochul said she wants students to take the test on the day they return to school, Feb. 28, and three days later.

The governor said she will be looking at a number of metrics during the week of Feb. 28. In addition to reports of Covid-19 positive cases in students, she said she will look at cases per 100,000 population; percent positivity; hospital admissions, including pediatric admissions; vaccination rates; and global trends on the coronavirus.

As neighboring states have already announced the end of mask mandates in school, students, parents and educators here are getting anxious.

More than one parent has said, "Once they come off, they're not going back on."