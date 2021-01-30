What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to classroom amid teacher lawsuit

Students in grades pre-K through second will be split into groups – some learning in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and remotely on Thursdays and Fridays. Others will be in person on Thursdays and Fridays, learning remotely Mondays and Tuesdays. All will learn remotely on Wednesdays.

Q: When will the rest of the 32,000 students be phased in?

That depends how this first phase goes. Originally, the district said it would phase in more grade levels every couple of weeks through mid-March, but now Superintendent Kriner Cash is indicating that timetable may need to be adjusted.

Some schools are worried about a space crunch and that there won’t be enough room to keep students socially distanced, depending on how many opt to return to the classroom.

Cash said he will decide by mid-February how, when and who would return next, but is considering third- and ninth-graders. Parents will be notified through the district website, emails and phone calls from their child’s school.

Q: Will bus pickup and drop-off be at the same times as before?

The bus schedule will be very similar to last year. Families have been mailed letters with their schedules and bus numbers.