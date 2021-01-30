What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to classroom amid teacher lawsuit

The calendar may read January, but for students and parents in the Buffalo Public Schools it may as well be September.
For the first time since the local Covid-19 health crisis began last March, some students in Buffalo will be phased back into the classroom on Monday, starting with those in grades pre-K through second, high school seniors and up to 100 kids from each building identified with the highest needs.
School certainly will be different since they were last there 11 months ago. And already there are questions about when more students will follow and whether a lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation will throw a wrench into reopening plans.
Here’s a Q&A, including responses from the school district, to help sort it all out:
Q: Why did the teachers union take legal action?
The Buffalo Teachers Federation is trying to force the schools to remain closed amid health and safety concerns, like proper daily cleaning and ventilation throughout the district's older buildings.
A judge ruled in September that there was no conclusive evidence of health and safety concerns. The district, which is among the last in the region to bring students back, has outlined plans for reducing the number of people entering buildings, keeping students and teachers 6 feet apart and disinfecting surfaces "multiple times" a day. It also plans to randomly test for Covid-19 in February.
The union also is opposed to all teachers being required to return now while students are being phased back into the classroom. How the district is handling accommodations requested by teachers is a sore point, as well.
Q: Could the lawsuit impact Monday’s reopening?
The district says schools are ready to go – send the kids on Monday. The union, meanwhile, is waiting for a hearing to be scheduled so a judge can hear the case.
Q: What are the chances the union eventually prevails in court?
It’s noteworthy that the BTF raised the same objections in September when it took similar legal action to keep school buildings closed and prevent the district from mandating that teachers instruct remotely from the classroom. In that case, the union lost because the judge said there was no conclusive evidence of health and safety problems.
Q: How many are scheduled to return to school Monday?
Some 14,400 students and staff are expected to report to the classroom for this first phase.
Q: How many days will students be in the classroom?
Those with the highest needs will attend five days a week, at least for now. That may include some seniors, although other seniors could attend only one or two days, depending on the high school.
Students in grades pre-K through second will be split into groups – some learning in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and remotely on Thursdays and Fridays. Others will be in person on Thursdays and Fridays, learning remotely Mondays and Tuesdays. All will learn remotely on Wednesdays.
Q: When will the rest of the 32,000 students be phased in?
That depends how this first phase goes. Originally, the district said it would phase in more grade levels every couple of weeks through mid-March, but now Superintendent Kriner Cash is indicating that timetable may need to be adjusted.
Some schools are worried about a space crunch and that there won’t be enough room to keep students socially distanced, depending on how many opt to return to the classroom.
Cash said he will decide by mid-February how, when and who would return next, but is considering third- and ninth-graders. Parents will be notified through the district website, emails and phone calls from their child’s school.
Q: Will bus pickup and drop-off be at the same times as before?
The bus schedule will be very similar to last year. Families have been mailed letters with their schedules and bus numbers.
Q: Will the yellow buses run at reduced capacity?
Yes. Generally, one child per seat.
Q: What does the district mean by the concurrent instructional model?
Teachers will teach students in the classroom as well as those who opted to stay remote at the same time.
Students in the classroom will still need to be on their devices with their remote classmates, particularly when new material is being presented. At other times, the teacher may split the class into groups and work solely with the students in the classroom while the remote students work independently – or vice versa.
Q: Why should students have to log onto their devices in the classroom when their teacher is right in front of them?
This model allows students, as much as possible, to continue the year with the same schedule and teacher, explained Anne Botticelli, the district’s chief academic officer.
“We also want all learners to receive the same quality of instruction,” Botticelli said. “Teaching both groups concurrently and in small groups will help facilitate this.”
Q: So should students bring their tablet or laptop with them to school every day?
Yes – and a charger.
Q: Where will students eat lunch?
For elementary students, it generally will be the classroom; but it could be the cafeteria or another designated area depending on the school.
Q: Will there be mask breaks?
The only mask breaks kids will get during the day is when they are eating and drinking during meals. The youngest students also don’t have to wear masks when they are napping.
“Any other time during the school day the expectation is children are wearing masks and adults are wearing masks, also,” said Tonja Williams, associate superintendent of student support services.
Q: How often will the schools be cleaned?
Efforts will be made to disinfect “high-touch” areas – railings, doorknobs, elevator buttons – “multiple times” during the day. Bathrooms will be cleaned twice a day.
Q: How often will schools randomly test for the virus?
Random testing for Covid-19 in schools is no longer required after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted the “orange” and “yellow” zone designations on Wednesday. But the district will continue the practice through at least February to get a better idea of the prevalence of the virus circulating in the schools.