What are other states doing about mask mandates?

In Connecticut, unvaccinated people are required to wear masks in indoor public spaces where close contact is unavoidable. Lamont said he wants the mask mandates to remain in place in other settings such as "healthcare facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, and correctional facilities," he said.

Oregon – Oregon’s mask requirements for schools will be lifted March 31. The statewide mask requirement for indoor public places will be lifted no later than the end of March, health officials announced, according to the AP. The state health department indicated that the mask requirements could be lifted sooner if the number of new cases and hospitalizations drops faster than expected.

California – California is set to drop its universal mask mandate for indoor space for vaccinated people Feb. 16. "Everyone will have to wear masks in higher-risk areas such as public transit and nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, state officials said, according to the AP. Also, local governments will be allowed to continue their own indoor masking requirements. State officials also announced that indoor “mega events” with more than 1,000 people will have to require vaccinations or negative tests, and those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks. In Los Angeles County, which is hosting the Super Bowl on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, which is considered an outdoor facility despite having a roof, fans will have to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask unless they're actively eating or drinking, according to KTLA News.