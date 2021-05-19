 Skip to main content
Westminster, Enterprise charters sue Buffalo Public Schools over forced closings
Westminster, Enterprise charters sue Buffalo Public Schools over forced closings

Westminster Community Charter School

Kindergartener Maurice Johnson works on a story project at Westminster Community Charter School in Buffalo on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

Two charter schools that are being forced to close at the end of June by the Buffalo School Board sued the board Wednesday. 

Westminster Community Charter School and Enterprise Charter School filed the lawsuit late Wednesday afternoon in State Supreme Court, asking a judge to issue restraining orders that would keep the two charters open.

The Buffalo School Board voted March 31 to close the two charter schools with nearly 1,000 students because their student proficiency rates in math and English language arts have historically been lower than the districtwide average.

Eighteen percent of Enterprise students in grades three through eight were considered proficient in English language arts during the 2018-19 school year, while 13% were proficient in math, according to the most recent state data.

At Westminster, 22% of students in grades three through eight were proficient in ELA, while 19% were proficient in math.

As a comparison, 25% of Buffalo Public Schools students in grades three through eight were proficient in ELA, while 19% were proficient in math.

“The BPS action involves the arbitrary and unlawful decision of a public school district and its board to close a charter school during an ongoing pandemic,” Westminster's Board of Trustees argued in legal papers.  

The BPS board “used outdated and incorrect standards when reviewing Westminster’s charter renewal application,” Westminster's trustees said. And even under the BPS board’s “outdated and faulty standards, Westminster still qualified for short-term renewal of its charter, and did not qualify for ‘non-renewal.’ ”

Students at the two charters – 550 at Westminster and 403 at Enterprise – will likely have to enroll in schools that are lower performing than either charter, the charter schools contended, saying the two schools have better test scores than 25 Buffalo Public Schools.

The charters have also tried to make the argument that since their last renewal in 2019, they have had little time to prove themselves before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and upended the entire education system.

Enterprise, at 275 Oak St., opened in August 2003, and was touted as the only charter in the state authorized by its local school district.

Westminster, at 24 Westminster Ave., was once part of the city school system before being converted to a charter school in the fall of 2004. The staff at the school, which has long had a partnership with M&T Bank, are still members of the district’s unions.

The city school system has long complained about growing competition from the independently run charters. In this case, it had the unusual opportunity to close down two of them.

The state Board of Regents or the State University of New York would normally make that determination, but Buffalo Public Schools sponsored Enterprise and Westminster in the early days of the charter movement and has the final say on whether they should be closed. Unless a judge decides they don't. 

