Westminster, Enterprise charters sue Buffalo Public Schools over forced closings

The BPS board “used outdated and incorrect standards when reviewing Westminster’s charter renewal application,” Westminster's trustees said. And even under the BPS board’s “outdated and faulty standards, Westminster still qualified for short-term renewal of its charter, and did not qualify for ‘non-renewal.’ ”

Students at the two charters – 550 at Westminster and 403 at Enterprise – will likely have to enroll in schools that are lower performing than either charter, the charter schools contended, saying the two schools have better test scores than 25 Buffalo Public Schools.

The charters have also tried to make the argument that since their last renewal in 2019, they have had little time to prove themselves before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and upended the entire education system.

Enterprise, at 275 Oak St., opened in August 2003, and was touted as the only charter in the state authorized by its local school district.

Westminster, at 24 Westminster Ave., was once part of the city school system before being converted to a charter school in the fall of 2004. The staff at the school, which has long had a partnership with M&T Bank, are still members of the district’s unions.