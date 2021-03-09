Western New York school districts eye plans for federal stimulus money

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Given the history of using federal relief funds to offset state education cuts, federal lawmakers have bolstered provisions in the new Covid-19 relief bill that aim to prevent states from cutting school aid to match the increase in federal money. In particular, the bill makes it tougher for states to cut aid to poorer urban school districts.

Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said local school districts also have received assurances from Rep. Brian Higgins' office that the intent of Congress is to make sure this money reaches schools.

“Their intent is clearly that we get it and we can use it as extra money and not just money we would use to keep the lights on,” Cornell said.

In Grand Island, for instance, the school district had an additional $600,000 in Covid-related expenses needed to reopen schools in September amid the pandemic, Graham said. The district wants to use some of this new stimulus money for summer school to help catch up elementary students who may have fallen behind over the past year, Graham said.

“But those dollars would be new to our budget and to see this past pattern of supplanting the dollars is obviously troublesome, especially when you’re talking about the potential of $2.7 million,” Graham said.