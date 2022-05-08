Western New York school board candidates bring national issues home

Janet MacGregor Plarr was elected five times to the Frontier School Board. During all those campaigns, she remembers only one where she spent more than $500.

“I bought signs once,” the former board president said. “I would clean them off and bundle them and put them in the top of my garage for the next election.”

That was in the days when school board races had trouble attracting much in the way of voters, candidates and attention. But it appears those days are gone, at least in some districts.

Instead of debating over budgets or being asked whether they side with teachers or taxpayers, candidates are being asked to weigh in on critical race theory, pandemic-related mask mandates and curriculum issues. They are seeking endorsements of people and groups that have appeared more interested in national politics than local issues. In some cases they are outspoken about their views, but in others they are making it difficult for voters to know where they stand and who they stand with.

Jonathan Rich said increased interest in board elections and issues is a good thing.

“School board elections are usually about either taxes are too high, or the outcomes are too low,” said Rich of Western New York Students First. “Part of what we’re doing is making people see that there’s value outside of those two.”

When Ryan Anderson asked a former board member about running for school board, he was told don’t spend much money on it and don’t put a ton of effort into it.

“That is not the environment this year,” said Anderson, who is running for a spot on the Orchard Park School Board.

Different stakes

Western New York Students First was formed during the pandemic when parents were rallying for full-time in-school learning. The group now is a designated nonprofit organization that provides support and training – but no money – to candidates.

Some critics have questioned the group’s motives and maintain that its Facebook page is full of bias and hate-filled comments.

Rich feels not removing comments shows the group does not have a hidden agenda.

“The people who let everybody say everything they want (in Facebook comments) are not the people who are going to want to censor books,” Rich said.

He said board transparency and accountability are two of the major issues he sees. Since not many people vote in school board elections, he hopes that with a higher voter turnout board members will have a level of accountability they haven’t felt in the past.

“Most people couldn’t tell you who is on their school board. The hope is we kind of start to change that,” Rich said. “Our long term goal is to restore trust in our public education system.”

Politicized races

School board candidates in Western New York usually spend less than $500, and if they’re in a hot race, they may hit up a few relatives and friends if they need money to buy lawn signs or palm cards.

This year, candidates in some races have held meet-and-greet fundraisers at $20 per person. Some are asking for donations on a crowdsourcing website or through Venmo.

In Hamburg, some candidates’ signs have been stolen – just like candidates for a town board.

In another move reminiscent of a political campaign, Western New York Students First had the Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, attend its get-out-the-vote event earlier this month.

“He spoke on education,” Rich said. “It's tough because as a nonpartisan nonprofit, we have to make sure we present a balanced view of how things are going forward.”

He said the group also is in contact with local Democrats.

Rich said Western New York Students First is helping about 35 candidates in districts in Erie and Niagara counties with training and advice. It plans to endorse about 25, but most have not yet been announced, he said. Rich said it’s been time consuming for the all-volunteer organization to vet candidates. He said one candidate who was running on a platform of cutting taxes sought the group’s endorsement. He did not get it.

There are offshoot Students First groups in Clarence, East Aurora, Orchard Park, West Seneca and Williamsville that are aligned with the Western New York group and that have made endorsements.

Other groups, like East Aurora Guardians and Fight For Your Family Initiative, are concentrating on single districts.

How to choose

Figuring out where candidates stand takes careful reading of websites and Facebook pages. Some websites are more specific than others. One candidate had a Facebook page closed to the public; others say they will answer questions in a direct message and not on the public section.

But there are opportunities to see prospective board members in person. Some candidates are going door to door and have held meet-and-greet events. There are candidate forums in many districts, and some districts post candidate biographies online and in newsletters.

The Guardians said on its website members came together after an August 2021 School Board meeting "when we witnessed disarray." It is supporting three candidates endorsed by East Aurora Students First: Dawn Vona, Teresa Reile and Dawn Raczka, who are running against Maria Improta and incumbents Terri Ohweiler and Paul Blowers.

Candidates endorsed by the parent groups have similar platforms, such as parent input in curriculum, board transparency and medical freedom, particularly regarding masks and vaccines. But even some with similar goals don’t always agree.

Robby Dinero, who started Fight For Your Family initiative, raised more than $10,000 for candidates on GiveSendGo, which calls itself the “No. 1 free Christian crowdfunding site.” The goal was to get “freedom loving folks elected to local school boards,” according to Fight For Your Family, and Dinero said he was supporting candidates in Hamburg and Orchard Park candidates Steve Barlette and Kati Ibarra.

Dinero said he still supports Barlette and Ibarra, but he is not contributing money to their campaigns.

Barlette said when Dinero made statements at board meetings he agreed with, such as getting rid of the mask mandate, he stood in support of the statement. But he doesn’t agree with everything.

“I disagreed with the shutting down of meetings. I was willing to wear a mask at school board meetings,” Barlette said. “Though I agree on mask choice with Robby Dinero, I disagree on tactics.”

Anderson, who is running with Tom Provost in Orchard Park, said he is running because he saw candidates pushing a divisive political campaign and he wants to protect students' education from division, disruption and political agendas.

“The things they are running on are very political in nature,” Anderson said.

Barlette said he doesn't think he is divisive, and the issues are being brought up around the country.

“It’s frustrating that national politics come in here, but they’re here,” Bartlette said.

Also seeking one of two seats in Orchard Park is Donald P. Roof.

Spending more

Before they filed petitions to run for school board, four of the five candidates in Orchard Park had raised over $1,000, including two who raised more than $2,500.

Districts oversee their own elections, which also includes voting on the proposed budget and propositions May 17.

Candidates raising and spending more than $500 must file three financial disclosure forms with their school district clerk: one when they file their petitions, one on Thursday and the third June 6. If they spend less than $500, they must file a form stating that.

Not every campaign is spending a lot of money this year. There are elections in 11 districts in Erie and Niagara counties where candidates are running unopposed. And in North Collins no candidates submitted petitions for the two open board seats. They will be filled by write-in candidates.

