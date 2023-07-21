West Seneca is the first of four local school districts to choose a new mascot to replace Indigenous imagery.

Athletic teams from West Seneca West High School, long known as the Indians, are now called the Warhawks.

The district worked with a design company to come up with the final logos: a blue and white hawk outlined in black, with a blue eye and yellow beak in the center of a blue circle.

There’s also a “W” with three bird talons slashing through it.

Elementary and middle schools on the west side of the school district will use the name, and students from those schools and West Seneca West High School voted on the new mascot in June. The new name was not revealed until the School Board conducted its reorganization meeting earlier this month.

“It was all the kids,” Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said of the selection process. “The administration kind of helped to steer the conversation with the kids.”

The state Board of Regents in April prohibited public school districts from using Native American names, mascots or logos. They have until June 30, 2025, to complete the transition.

The Cheektowaga Central Warriors, Tonawanda Warriors and Iroquois Chiefs all plan to change their mascots and imagery. The Salamanca City Central School District received permission from the Seneca Nation of Indians to remain the Warriors, and retain the head of a male Seneca as its logo.

West Seneca created a student committee that met several times, West Seneca West High School Assistant Principal Patrick Smith told the School Board earlier this month.

“This was a really fun process, the students loved it. It included every west side school – elementary schools, middle and high school,” he said.

The committee accepted designs from students, staff and alumni. Nine finalists were posted in every cafeteria, and voting was open to students and staff, Smith said.

More than 2,000 voted. More than 1,000 voted for the Warhawks.

“This was a tough secret to keep,” Smith said. “Those kids were buzzing.”

Bystrak said the logo was announced in July so the district could order athletic uniforms.

West Seneca West High School had been phasing out the Indians name for several years. The athletic field has a large “W” in the middle of it, and uniforms also have a W on them.

The superintendent said he did not get any phone calls objecting to the change.

“We’ve not gotten anybody really come to us complaining we were moving away from the Indians,” Bystrak said. “I think people understood and got it.”