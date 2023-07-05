West Seneca Central Superintendent Matthew Bystrak will be leaving the district to become an assistant superintendent in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.

Bystrak was appointed interim superintendent at West Seneca in July 2017, after the School Board abruptly fired its interim superintendent Whitney K. Vantine, who had taken over when longtime Superintendent Mark Crawford retired in April of that year.

Bystrak was the director of pupil personnel when he was tapped for the interim superintendent seat in West Seneca. There was applause in the audience, which included a number of teachers and employees, when the interim appointment was announced.

He joined the West Seneca district in 2003 as a social worker for six years, and spent another six years as assistant principal and principal of West Middle School. He was then named director of pupil personnel services.

In a message on the West Seneca Central School District Facebook page, Bystrak said he will be the assistant superintendent for student services at Ken-Ton.

“This departure is bittersweet in that, while I am excited by the work associated with my new role in the KenTon School District, I will greatly miss the people of West Seneca,” Bystrak wrote.

He said he will be working with the West Seneca School Board to plan for a smooth transition.

“As a product of the West Seneca Schools, the District will always hold a special place in my heart,” his post said.

Ken-Ton has an enrollment of about 6,100, while West Seneca has about 5,900 students.