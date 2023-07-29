Retired Depew Superintendent Jeffrey R. Rabey will become interim superintendent of West Seneca Central Schools on Tuesday.

West Seneca School Board members last week appointed Rabey to fill the top post because Superintendent Matthew Bystrak is leaving.

Bystrak, who was appointed superintendent at West Seneca in 2017, will become assistant superintendent for student services in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.

He planned to leave at the end of August, but the board changed his departure date to July 31, enabling him to start his new job Aug. 1.

The board said in a letter to the community it received many applications from a highly qualified pool of candidates and chose Rabey.

“He comes to us with so many years of experience. We think he’ll be very helpful in every part of opening schools in September, making sure that’s smooth, and also helping us with the superintendent search,” Board President Elizabeth Gates said.

Rabey will be paid $850 a day. His contract expires Jan. 31.

He retired from Depew at the end of the 2021-22 school year, after serving as superintendent for 12 years.

Gates said the board expects to hire a consultant to help identify superintendent candidates.

“We are planning to start our superintendent search as soon as possible,” Gates said.

The board said in its letter to the community that it understands how change can be unsettling and difficult.

“We understand the magnitude of selecting our district’s future leader,” the letter said. “Our board will work towards a transparent and inclusive process, prioritizing communication with each step.”