A West Seneca School Board candidate who ran for state Assembly last fall has a social media account that includes posts comparing President Joe Biden to Hitler, criticizing Pride Month as "disgusting" and calling for the abolition of the FBI.

"I’m not anti-Semitic, I’m not anti-gay. I just want to be clear on that," Sandra Magnano told The Buffalo News this week. "I’ve been meaning to take down this stupid Truth Social thing."

Magnano, who has been a registered nurse for four decades, is one of eight candidates vying for three seats on the West Seneca School Board.

Also running are Lorene Barulich, Laura Sokol-Scott, John Barrett, Jennifer Kus, Frank Zappia, Trek Fulater and Sarah Piwowarczyk. The West Seneca Teachers Association has endorsed Sokol-Scott, Fulater and Piwowarczyk.

Magnano ran unsuccessfully in November for state Assembly on the Republican and Conservative lines against incumbent Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke.

The News asked her about several anti-Semitic and anti-Biden posts she reposted last year on her Truth Social account.

A company owned by former President Donald J. Trump launched the media platform in February 2022. Repostings are called "ReTruthings."

She replied "Yes it is!" last year to a tweet asking: "Is pride month over yet? Because I think we're all tired of seeing drag shows and naked pride parades being exposed to our children. It's disgusting."

Magnano said Wednesday that when she was running for Assembly last year, the LGBTQ community "attacked me all the time."

"I’m not against the LGBTQ community at all," she said. "I have some dear friends, that you know, before my husband died, we were at their weddings."

Another "ReTruthed" post compared Biden saying "MAGA voters are the cause of our problems," with Hitler saying "The JEWS are the cause of our problems."

Another showed a photo of Biden and called him "Pedo Hitler," while another included the words "Sieg Heil!!! Fuhrer Biden” accompanying a photo of Biden. Another compared the FBI to the Nazi SS and Soviet KGB.

Magnano said she is "anything but" anti-Semitic, but she is concerned about things friends in the law enforcement community have told her about law enforcement.

"I don’t know why I did that," she said. "Shame on me for doing that. But I am not anti-Semitic at all."

Magnano also shared a post with a photo of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that said, "We the people demand Trump be declared the rightful winner of the 2020 election."

She said she believes that Biden is the president, but disagrees with some of his policies.

"I'm not a fan of the current president," she said, but she added, "he is the president."

Another post she shared referred to Biden with a derogatory term for developmentally challenged people.

"That was wrong on my part. If I did retweet that, I apologize for that," Magnano said.

She told The News she should not be on Truth Social, and called it silly.

Mangano, the mother of three children, said in an ad on her Facebook page that she will make creating a safe environment for children her top goal should she win a school board seat.

She also expressed concerns about some books in school libraries that she said are extreme and graphic.

"Parents should have rights regarding their children," she said. "I believe there should be transparency with what is being taught in schools."

Magnano also aims to help manage district finances wisely.

"I know I can do a good job," she said.