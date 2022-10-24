Weapons scanners coming to Buffalo, Niagara Falls elementary schools

Every morning at Niagara Falls High School, students ranging from bleary eyed to freshly alert file into the building and walk through a weapons detection system before heading off to their first classes.

The district has employed the scanners at its high school and middle schools since last year.

Soon, Niagara Falls elementary students will need to pass through the scanners, too.

"They're used to it, right?" said Bryan DalPorto, chief of security for the district, speaking as high school students flowed through the scanners, some sent to secondary searches because a binder, bottle or musical instrument set off the device. "They – it's just part of doing business now, right? The kids, nobody gives us a hard time."

Niagara Falls isn’t alone. Buffalo, which had used handheld scanners at its high schools, later this year will install walk-through systems at all its schools.

Back to school is back to 2019, just with fewer buses and more security Another thing students and staff will notice is an intentional focus on the mental and emotional wellness of students.

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda also has started using the handheld scanners in its high schools and at district special events. And North Tonawanda High School warned it will wand attendees at its annual rivalry football game against Tonawanda High School on Friday evening.

Some organizations say the scanners risk criminalizing students and making schools seem like bunkers.

Advocates applaud districts for trying to address rising school violence, but say hardening buildings alone won’t keep schools safe. School officials agree.

"We know that when kids feel really connected to their classmates, to the school, to the school community and to the community in general, they do not at all fit the profile of someone who will commit a violent act in the school," said Michael Cornell, president of the Erie-Niagara Superintendents Association and superintendent of the Hamburg School District, which does not use scanners.

Range of safety measures

Students, parents, teachers and administrators have faced a grim litany of school shootings highlighted by the nightmarish attack at a school in Uvalde, Texas, in the spring.

In addition, area schools have confronted fights on and off their campuses – some leading to stabbings – and weapons coming into their buildings.

Most have followed similar approaches to try to prevent school violence: Hiring school resource officers, typically in high schools; putting in place video cameras that police can monitor in case of an emergency or review later; hardening buildings to limit access to a single point of entry, often with a locked vestibule for added security; and visitor screening systems.

In addition, districts are doing everything from addressing students’ mental health to altering entry and exit policies.

In Ken-Ton, as in other districts, officials as a safety measure imposed a rule banning re-entry at sporting events so someone can't leave and return with a weapon.

Schools increase security after mass shootings in Texas, Buffalo While schools are dealing with sadness and anger, they also are trying to calm the fears of parents, students and staff, and a community still dealing with the tragedy at home.

Superintendent Sabatino Cimato said the district has altered the policy to let parents, but not students, leave and come back later if, for example, they need to pick up another child.

"There's some flexibility when it comes to adults and parents," he said.

Handheld scanners used

Area districts collectively are spending tens of millions of dollars, largely covered by state and federal aid, on technology, and construction and security consulting firms.

Some local districts are using handheld detectors to scan, or “wand,” students as they enter their buildings.

Teacher stabbing, student assault fuel safety concerns in Buffalo schools More examples of violence involving Buffalo Public Schools have come to light following the stabbing and shooting at McKinley High School on Feb. 9.

Buffalo schools in 2021-22 reported wanding about 1 in 4 high school students, and said they planned to expand the handheld scanner program to cover every high school student.

North Tonawanda said anyone attending Friday night’s T-NT football game at the high school stadium is subject to wanding. Backpacks are banned, large bags are subject to searches and re-entry is not allowed.

Ken-Ton started using handheld scanners at its high schools in the spring, Cimato said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In all, the district has used them twice as students arrived at Kenmore West High School and twice more at Kenmore East.

Officials do not provide advance notice of the wanding, which is followed immediately by bag checks, but they do send emails after the fact to parents.

McKinley plan to resume in-person classes stresses security to 'create safe environment' Security guards and administrators will be strategically placed, and Peacemakers will be stationed at the front corners of the building, helping students with safe passage, said McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalil.

During the three searches conducted since September, Cimato said, the district found one weapon, a knife.

Ken-Ton also has wanded those attending special events and dances, but is not using wands for sporting events yet.

"I think our community, as a whole, is worried about safety and security. We've seen enough things that I think everyone is on edge about safety and security," Cimato said. "While maintaining that as the priority, maintaining the family feel has to be just as important."

Walk-through detectors

Ken-Ton is exploring whether to purchase walk-through weapons detection systems that, Cimato said, also would be used randomly.

The Buffalo School Board on Wednesday voted to pay nearly $2.7 million to Buffalo-based Ink Labs for Evolv walk-through scanners. Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said the system should be in place at all 65 district schools by late December.

Niagara Falls previously made the switch from wanding to walk-through scanning with Evolv machines. Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said using handheld scanners, in combination with bag searches, took 40 minutes or more to get 2,000 students into the building and on their way.

Niagara Falls purchased seven walk-through scanners for its high school and middle schools, after seeing similar devices in use at Highmark Stadium, and the systems were activated last school year.

Students pass through at their normal walking pace. When the scanner hits on a questionable object, students know to walk over to tables where security staffers check bags and pockets.

The system technology reveals roughly where the problematic object is, generating an image staff can see on a screen and making for a quicker secondary search, officials said.

"In 12 minutes, we can move the whole student body through there and get them to roll call," Laurrie said.

Last year, he recalled, school staff found more vape pens on the grounds outside the high school building, presumably left by students who didn't want to get caught with them by the scanners. He said pepper spray also shows up occasionally.

Niagara Falls soon will install the systems at its elementary schools. The district will have 16 walk-through scanners, costing an average of $90,000 each, including service fees and software upgrades.

"We want to put in people's minds that we're doing everything that we can to keep their kids safe," Laurrie said.

Scanners' value debated

Alden Superintendent Adam Stoltman said he supports the decisions on weapons scanners made by other districts. Asked whether he can envision introducing them to his smaller, more rural district, he said, "I certainly hope not."

The systems raise concerns from the New York Civil Liberties Union.

“Measures like school metal detectors, which create hostile learning environments and are disproportionately used on students of color, have not been proven to keep students safe," Johanna Miller, director of the NYCLU’s Education Policy Center, said in a statement.

What do students themselves think? Niagara Falls High School students interviewed Thursday morning after they passed through the scanners had mixed opinions.

"As a student, I've seen kids still getting stuff that they're not supposed to into school. And so I don't see the – I'm sure it stops some stuff, but it still does let stuff come into school," senior Cameron Hall said.

"It made a lot of people think that the school is safer," said junior Aliyah Johnson, who added she doesn't feel it is an invasion of her privacy.

Marisa Pileggi, a senior, said even with innocuous items setting off the scanners, and occasional long lines to get through them, they're worth the inconvenience.

"I know that it's in order to keep our school safe," she said. "So I was happy when I saw it."

Duncan Kirkwood, an advocate with We the Parents who works in schools as a resilience trainer, said he doesn't think the scanners infringe on students' rights. But he also sees the downsides.

"I don't think in any way the district is wrong for erring on the side of safety, especially after the recent incidents we've seen," he said. "But at the same time, who wants their kid to go somewhere and be wanded down every day? Have their bag searched every day? Have dogs walking through the building and, you know, checking for drugs every day? Like, what kind of environment is that to put children in and then expect them to go to Duke and Columbia and Cornell out of that?"

News Staff Reporter Ben Tsujimoto contributed to this report.