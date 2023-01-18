'We want him to stay': McKinley teachers furious about transfer of principal

McKinley High School teachers say they are furious about the impending transfer of their principal, which they first learned about from the Buffalo School Board agenda for Wednesday night's meeting.

Moustafa Khalil, appointed McKinley's principal Feb. 11 after the shooting and stabbing at the school that rocked the district, is being transferred to Pfc. William J. Grabiarz School of Excellence, a prekindergarten through eighth-grade school near the intersection of Hertel Avenue and Military Road, according to the meeting agenda. The previous Grabiarz president, Marlon Lee, resigned Jan. 14, the board document reads.

Terence Jenkins, the previous principal at Waterfront Elementary, will be moved to McKinley to replace Khalil effective Jan. 30, the document continued.

Buffalo Schools released a statement on the changes involving Khalil and Jenkins just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"When placing a principal at a school, it is imperative that the talents and experience of that individual best align with the needs of the specific school community that he/she is assigned to serve, which, in turn, will best serve the students within that school community. In the instance of these two individuals, the district is assigning each of them to school communities where their talent and experience may best be utilized, and we look forward to them continuing to thrive and grow in their new respective assignments," the district's email read.

The Buffalo School Board will vote to approve the personnel changes when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Hertel Elementary.

Andrea Augello, the Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate and English teacher at McKinley, said Wednesday afternoon that high school teachers were outraged at the district's decision and want Khalil to be returned to his post. She shared results of a quick poll sent to the school's 88 teachers: 46 responded, with 42 in favor of Khalil remaining as McKinley principal.

Augello and fellow delegate Chuck Mahoney wrote a letter to new Buffalo School Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman asking the board to cancel or table the personnel move. McKinley teachers were unable to sign up to speak at the board meeting due to the day-before deadline to speak at a board meeting.

"We want him to stay," Augello said flatly.

"At the end of the day, what he's scrambling to do is making a noticeable change, and to remove him halfway through the year, even if he wasn't making a noticeable change, it is disruptive to every aspect to life at McKinley – faculty, staff, support staff and the kids themselves," Augello said.

Khalil had made progress in improving the culture at McKinley, Augello said, following the stabbing of a 14-year-old student and the shooting of a school security guard on Feb. 9. She highlighted his "100 Days of Peace" initiative where students would be rewarded for each 15 days accumulated that were free of violence. Augello said the principal also adhered to the progressive discipline outlined in the district's code of conduct, often speaking with students before assessing any penalties.

"He's approachable, an active listener and he's willing to take input from teachers," Augello said. "The feeling in the building is better. We aren't at each other's throats. We're a very divided staff in a lot of ways, but Moose is pulling us together. The kids respect him."

Augello was particularly frustrated with the lack of communication from the district that such a move might occur.

"Not one of us was consulted for our input from the BPS Board of Education or any member of your Administration prior to your impending action being slid into the board agenda," the McKinley teachers' letter to Belton-Cottman read. "... Our pleas for the Board and administration to remove previous incompetent school leadership were ignored for years."