Wasted Wednesdays? Is 6 feet too much? Concerns shift for second half of school year

When will schools fully reopen?

Do students really need to remain 6 feet apart?

And after a semester where kids spent only part of their time or no time in the classroom, how far have they fallen behind?

Welcome to the second half of the school year.

The questions that loomed so large during the first half have in many ways been answered: Schools found a way to reopen and stay open.

But in other ways, the conversation has shifted since September as the pandemic wears on and frustration grows.

“The reason is there’s not really anything happening,” said Jonathan Rich, a parent in the Williamsville Central School District.

“I think everyone is sort of just floating, so to speak, and doing what they need to do to stay above water,” Rich said. “But I haven’t seen any specific group take the reins and say, ‘This is how we’re going to end Covid with as little loss in education as we can.’ ”