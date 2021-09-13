Walton wants more money for Buffalo schools; Brown says he already increased funding

Mayoral candidate India Walton wants City Hall to send more money to the Buffalo Public Schools.

She points to how much Rochester spends on schools as evidence that Buffalo can afford to do more, and sees a sales tax-sharing model that Rochester once used as a possible way for Buffalo to boost its financial support to schools.

“I support that because it is disappointing to me that Buffalo is not investing more in our public schools,” Walton said.

Establishing a dedicated line of funding from the city to the school district, one separate from the general fund, is among several planks in the "Building Healthy Communities" policy agenda she unveiled last week.

Nearly $71 million, or 7.3% of the Buffalo district's $972.5 million general fund, comes from the City of Buffalo. More than $119 million, or 14.2% of the Rochester school district's $840.3 million general fund, comes from the City of Rochester.

There are reasons for that disparity, including state law, and the Brown administration and school officials in both districts caution that any comparison of the cities' financial support should include spending outside the general fund and sales tax-sharing arrangements for an apple-to-apples comparison.