Waiting for school to fully reopen: 'Our hope is 3 feet, masks and no barriers'

Grand Island Central School Superintendent Brian Graham walked through nearly every elementary school classroom with his principals this week, checking to see how many students could fit if they were only 3 feet apart.
"We actually had a yardstick with us," he said.
Schools in Western New York are making plans to get more kids in buildings, and they are hoping to get new guidance from Albany that would allow that. But some schools in other parts of the state are not waiting.
Onondaga and Ulster counties have given their schools the OK to reduce distance between students to 3 feet, and some public schools in Westchester County are already open five days a week.
That assortment of guidance is causing confusion and anxiety, according to a letter to the governor signed by 37 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties and endorsed by 22 physicians.
"It is our view that a patchwork of different guidelines for schools around the state only adds to the confusion and anxiety about the conditions under which we ensure the safety of students and staff in schools," states the letter that was sent to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo a week ago.
The letter maintains that schools are safe for students and staff, particularly in light of low spread in the community and increasing numbers of people getting vaccinated. It cites recent data suggesting that 3-feet distancing in schools, with students and staff wearing masks, is safe. The letter asked that state agencies complete the process to update and clarify the guidance.
Not in Erie County
While health departments in other counties have endorsed the 3-foot distance as a way to bring in more students, it does not look like Erie County's health department will take that step.
Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Erie County is relying on the state's 6-foot guidance.
"We rely on the CDC and the state to set the bar for school policies," she said Tuesday, adding that Erie County is still considered to be in a high transmission risk category.
She said there were 176 cases identified in schools in the last week, but that school remains a safe place.
"We are not seeing a lot of transmission within the classroom," she said. "This is in circumstances where classrooms are practicing 6 feet of social distancing. I don't know what the circumstances would be if any of those policies were changed."
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Feb. 25 the state was re-examining the guidance and would make an announcement soon.
New York is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had recommended desks be "at least 6 feet apart when feasible." CNN reported that the federal agency is to update its guidance today to recommend 3 feet of distance.
Support Local Journalism
The World Health Organization recommends 1 meter, which is just over 3 feet, and the American Academy of Pediatrics said "schools should weigh the benefits of strict adherence to a 6-feet spacing rule between students with the potential downside if remote learning is the only alternative."
And supporters of fully reopening school tout a study reported in a journal published by the Infectious Diseases Society of America that examined schools in Massachusetts. Researchers found no statistical difference in the number of Covid-19 infections between those in schools that had 6 feet social distancing and in schools that spaced children 3 feet apart.
Not all agree
Buffalo Public Schools, which has been extremely cautious about reopening schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic and was the last district to do so, is not looking to reduce social distancing to 3 feet.
Only certain grade levels are in the buildings right now so desks are kept 8 feet apart. The district is looking at reducing that distance to 6 feet, so it can squeeze in more students as more return. But 3 feet does not appear to be an option right now.
The district’s medical director, Dr. Dennis Kuo, is still concerned about the new variants and that the number of positive cases in the community have no longer dropped in recent days, but remained steady, Superintendent Kriner Cash said.
“His advice is to hold the course on what we’re doing with safety protocols in our schools – do not reduce the distance from 6 feet to 3 feet as is being talked about in some places,” Cash told the Board of Education this week.
Making plans for the possibility
Williamsville Central School District has a plan to pivot, Acting Superintendent John McKenna told his School Board. The district is moving desks and tables out of storage and surveying parents to see how many students would come back. And the district is looking at increasing arrival and dismissal pickups and staggering the times and allowing more time for temperature checks as students enter buildings.
Eden Central is hoping to bring back its primary grades four days a week next month at a 6-foot distance. Students learning in-person currently attend two days a week. Eden needs the fifth day of the week to touch base with its students who remain in fully remote learning. If the guidance went down to 3 feet, more kids could return to its other schools for four days, Superintendent Jeffrey Sortisio said.
"Everyone in the state finds out at the same time about the changing guidance. We’ve been trying to predict what might happen so we will know what we may need before we need it. We’ve held off on ordering because we don't want to spend money unnecessarily," Sortisio said. "Our hope is 3 feet, masks and no barriers."
If infection rates increase at 3 feet, schools can quickly revert to remote or hybrid learning, he said.
"A year ago today we didn't know what we know now," Sortisio said. "We're not operating from a vision of fear anymore, we're looking at opportunity."
Graham said questions still remain about the optimal distance for bands and choirs, as well as transporting students safely.
"Will kids be able to sit shoulder to shoulder with a mask on a bus?" Graham asked. "We just need clear concise guidance to make certain we're doing everything properly."
News staff reporter Jay Rey contributed to this story.