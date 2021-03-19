Waiting for school to fully reopen: 'Our hope is 3 feet, masks and no barriers'

Grand Island Central School Superintendent Brian Graham walked through nearly every elementary school classroom with his principals this week, checking to see how many students could fit if they were only 3 feet apart.

"We actually had a yardstick with us," he said.

Schools in Western New York are making plans to get more kids in buildings, and they are hoping to get new guidance from Albany that would allow that. But some schools in other parts of the state are not waiting.

Onondaga and Ulster counties have given their schools the OK to reduce distance between students to 3 feet, and some public schools in Westchester County are already open five days a week.

That assortment of guidance is causing confusion and anxiety, according to a letter to the governor signed by 37 school superintendents in Erie and Niagara counties and endorsed by 22 physicians.

"It is our view that a patchwork of different guidelines for schools around the state only adds to the confusion and anxiety about the conditions under which we ensure the safety of students and staff in schools," states the letter that was sent to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo a week ago.