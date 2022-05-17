Voters in Erie, Niagara counties approve school budgets, reject candidates running on national issues

The budgets won – and national politics lost.

Voters in school districts in Erie and Niagara counties Tuesday for the most part rejected candidates running on issues related to pandemic restrictions and subject matter taught in schools that have divided school boards in other parts of the country.

And they did so while also approving every budget proposal before them.

In East Aurora, the slate including incumbents Terri Ohweiler and Paul Blowers and newcomer Maria Improta beat their opponents by nearly 3 to 1. Challengers Dawn Vona and Dawn Raczka lost their running mate, Teresa M. Reile, when she dropped out of the race last week after voting in an election in Florida in March. State law requires candidates to be a resident of the district for one year.

In another closely watched race, Hamburg School Board incumbents Laura Heeter, Richard Schneider and David Yoviene beat challengers Jacqueline Best, Tammy DeLong, Kelly Hunter by about 2 to 1.

In Orchard Park, Ryan Anderson and Tom Provost, pledging to bring no preconceived agendas to the board, beat Steve Barlette and Katherine "Kati" Ibarra. There were no incumbents in that race.

Voters in Williamsville reelected Board President Teresa Ann Leatherbarrow and newcomers Stuart Bulan and Christina Bleckinger. Williamsville voters also approved spending $64 million to install air conditioning in all the district's elementary schools.

Polls were busy in some school districts Tuesday as increased interest in school board races translated to increased participation by voters, and turnout in many districts was larger than last year.

National issues such as critical race theory and curriculum were on the minds of some voters.

"I voted because there's a lot of scary stuff going on these days," said Marissa Bach outside East Aurora Middle School. "The only way we're going to change it is if we get the right people, people that will let kids learn the importance of our history."

She said said she knew for a while which candidates she was voting for, but the killing of 10 Black people in the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday was on her mind.

"I think kids deserve to know our past, especially with what happened this weekend," Bach said.

James Volk of West Falls said he voted in the East Aurora election because he pays school taxes.

"They're always too high. I'm retired, the kids are gone," he said. "I'm really here to vote for the school board people who are fiscally responsible."

More than 1,800 people voted in East Aurora by 4 p.m., according to school business administrator Joanne George. Last year's school election attracted about 1,400 voters.

Tuesday is the first time Kristen Tramontana voted in a school election.

"I just felt this one was very important," she said outside the East Aurora Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.

Her children are out of school, but she said she was concerned enough about the race to vote this year.

"There's some important issues that need to be taught in schools and there's people who don't want that to be covered," Tramontana said.

She said children need to be taught about the history of race and race relations.

"I feel like that is something that need to be taught, and my thought is if Black kids can go through it, white kids can learn about it," she said.

There was a higher than usual turnout in Hamburg too, and the School Board race was what drew the voters.

One resident, who would not give his name, said he voted because of the "stuff going on in the schools nowadays, critical race theory and everything else. I want to stop that."

Judy Wilder said it has been a while since she voted in a Hamburg Central School Board election.

"I'm concerned that some of the new candidates running are going to censor what our children learn about," Wilder said.

Byron Gould said he lives next to Hamburg High School, and he was drawn to the polls to vote for candidates.

"It's very important to me that there's the right people on the board. I used to teach school," he said.

Meanwhile, races 12 school districts in Erie and Niagara counties were uncontested.

Voters also decided on budgets and propositions. None of the proposed budgets in the two counties went over the tax cap, which would have required a 60% approval to pass.

Last year, five of 675 school district budgets in New York State were defeated, and all the budgets were approved on a revote.

The all-time highest voter turnout for school elections was in 2020, when every voter was mailed an absentee ballot and nearly 142,000 in Erie and Niagara counties returned them.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.