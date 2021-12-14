Voters approve three capital improvement projects for Depew schools

Voters in the Depew Union Free School District approved three propositions Tuesday for a variety of capital improvement projects totaling $34.5 million, district officials reported.

Approval was needed on the first proposition, a $20.2 million plan to rehabilitate various buildings and facilities, before the green light could be given on the second and third measures. It passed 172-65.

The second proposal, a $4.7 million addition to the auditorium at Cayuga Heights Elementary School, was approved by a vote of 159-74.

The third proposition, which could not be considered unless the first two passed, involved a $9.8 million district-wide air conditioning project. It passed 162-72.

