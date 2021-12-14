 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voters approve three capital improvement projects for Depew schools
0 comments

Voters approve three capital improvement projects for Depew schools

Support this work for $1 a month

Voters in the Depew Union Free School District approved three propositions Tuesday for a variety of capital improvement projects totaling $34.5 million, district officials reported.

Approval was needed on the first proposition, a $20.2 million plan to rehabilitate various buildings and facilities, before the green light could be given on the second and third measures. It passed 172-65.

The second proposal, a $4.7 million addition to the auditorium at Cayuga Heights Elementary School, was approved by a vote of 159-74.

The third proposition, which could not be considered unless the first two passed, involved a $9.8 million district-wide air conditioning project. It passed 162-72.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Renewable energy is Biden's big challenge

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News