Voters approve three capital improvement projects for Depew schools

Voters in the Depew Union Free School District approved three propositions Tuesday for a variety of capital improvement projects totaling $34.5 million, district officials reported.
Approval was needed on the first proposition, a $20.2 million plan to rehabilitate various buildings and facilities, before the green light could be given on the second and third measures. It passed 172-65.
The second proposal, a $4.7 million addition to the auditorium at Cayuga Heights Elementary School, was approved by a vote of 159-74.
The third proposition, which could not be considered unless the first two passed, involved a $9.8 million district-wide air conditioning project. It passed 162-72.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
