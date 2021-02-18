Voters approve bond for $1.69 million to reconstruct Pembroke schools' bus garage

A bond proposition to pursue the reconstruction of the bus garage at Intermediate School Campus in the Pembroke Central School District was approved by a vote of 135-35 during a special election Wednesday, according to a statement released by the school district.

According to information on the district's website, the $1.69 million project will be funded completely by state aid and $400,000 from the district's capital reserve account.

It will include replacing the bus lift, fuel island and interior lighting in the garage. It also includes adding electrical power on three light poles, repairing the building's electrical ground, repointing the brick work and replacing windows in the lift bay, officers and drivers area.

The project also calls for splitting the heat system for greater energy efficiency, replacing the entry doors, installing screen wall and wind screens, replacing the overhead door operators and installing parts storage shelving.

