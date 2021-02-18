 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voters approve bond for $1.69 million to reconstruct Pembroke schools' bus garage
0 comments

Voters approve bond for $1.69 million to reconstruct Pembroke schools' bus garage

Support this work for $1 a month

A bond proposition to pursue the reconstruction of the bus garage at Intermediate School Campus in the Pembroke Central School District was approved by a vote of 135-35 during a special election Wednesday, according to a statement released by the school district.

According to information on the district's website, the $1.69 million project will be funded completely by state aid and $400,000 from the district's capital reserve account.

It will include replacing the bus lift, fuel island and interior lighting in the garage. It also includes adding electrical power on three light poles, repairing the building's electrical ground, repointing the brick work and replacing windows in the lift bay, officers and drivers area.

The project also calls for splitting the heat system for greater energy efficiency, replacing the entry doors, installing screen wall and wind screens, replacing the overhead door operators and installing parts storage shelving.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Students arrive for first day back at Frank A. Sedita Academy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News