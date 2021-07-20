Voters approve $70 million capital improvement project for Frontier Central Schools

Voters in the Frontier Central School District approved a $70 million capital improvement project in a referendum Tuesday by a margin of slightly more than 60%, school officials reported.

The unofficial total was 394-253. In all, ballots were cast by about 2% percent of all registered voters in the district, which includes parts of the Towns of Hamburg and Eden.

Nicknamed the SOAR (Safety, Operations, Academics, Renovations) Project, it will provide playground improvements at the district’s four elementary schools, new emergency notification systems at all schools, kitchen renovations, roof replacements on parts of the middle school and high school, enhanced technology for middle and high school students and upgrades in sports facilities.

Total cost will be $70,116,550. Most of the project will be paid for by state aid and the district’s reserve funds.

There will be no tax increases for the next three school years, then additional levies will be imposed over the following three years, from 2024 to 2027. The total three-year increase will be $124.72 per $100,000 assessed value in Hamburg and $104.78 per $100,000 in Eden.

