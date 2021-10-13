 Skip to main content
Voters approve $68.5 million improvement project for Hamburg schools
Voters approve $68.5 million improvement project for Hamburg schools

Hamburg Central School District voters approved a $68.5 million capital improvement project Wednesday by a margin of better than two-to-one, school officials reported. The tally was 977-470.

The Discover 2021 project will renovate and construct a variety of improvements in all the district schools.

School officials said that through the use of state building aid, the district’s reserve funds and a donation by the Hamburg Alumni Association, there will be no impact on taxes until the 2030-31 school year.

The first phase of the project, from fall 2022 to spring 2024, will build a new bus loop, create new baseball and softball fields and replace the turf on Howe Field.

A variety of building renovations and playground upgrades will take place during the second phase from 2024 to 2026. Middle School improvements will follow.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

